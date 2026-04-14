Historic Milestone: Women Empowerment through Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

On Tuesday, Union Minister Raksha Khadse acclaimed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a historic move towards increasing women's representation in legislative bodies. Emphasizing the law's significance, which mandates a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Khadse underscored its potential to strengthen India's democratic framework.

The legislation, set to be implemented by 2029, marks a significant step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming to deepen women's role in decision-making. A special parliamentary session to discuss the law's amendments will be held from April 16 to 18, reiterating the government's commitment to its early implementation.

Highlighting a decade of foundational efforts since Modi's tenure began in 2014, Khadse affirmed that women already hold substantial voter influence. With impending reservations, their leadership is expected to thrive in Parliament and state assemblies, furthering national development. However, political disagreements pose challenges to its immediate rollout.