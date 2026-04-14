Transformative Connectivity: The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor during a public meeting in Dehradun. This 213 km-long corridor, built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore, promises to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from more than six hours to around two-and-a-half hours.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted that the project not only boosts regional economic growth but also embodies a commitment to environmental sustainability by incorporating features that minimize human-wildlife conflicts. The corridor includes a wildlife elevated road, animal passes, and elephant underpasses, catering to the ecological sensitivity of the region.

Modi further noted the government's dedication to social justice and infrastructure development, referencing Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision. Modi remarked that the government's efforts post-abrogation of Article 370 have ensured the full applicability of the Constitution nationwide, with achievements in curbing Maoism and Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)