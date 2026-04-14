Bridging the Nation: PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Indian Constitution fully applicable nationwide after Article 370's abrogation. In Dehradun, he inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, promising enhanced connectivity and regional growth. The corridor aims to boost tourism, provide high-speed travel, and enable sustainable development while respecting local wildlife.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian Constitution now holds full sway nationwide following the annulment of Article 370, a landmark move intended to cement social justice throughout the country.
Marking the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to uplift the poor and marginalized through enhanced infrastructure and comprehensive development. He celebrated the new corridor as a vehicle of progress, set to reduce travel time dramatically while supporting Uttarakhand's tourism and growth ambitions.
The project, which honors the legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar and his vision for equitable progress, also prioritizes ecological concerns, incorporating significant wildlife protection measures. The corridor is poised to be a hallmark of high-speed connectivity intertwined with environmental responsibility, highlighting India's future infrastructure blueprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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