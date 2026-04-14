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Gucci's Struggle: Kering's Fashion Empire Faces Steep Challenges

Sales at Gucci, part of Kering's fashion group, fell 8% in Q1, marking the 11th quarter of decline. Challenges include a jittery market and consumer confidence impacted by global tensions. Kering's CEO faces pressure to revive Gucci amid strategic changes and evolving fashion trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST
Gucci's Struggle: Kering's Fashion Empire Faces Steep Challenges
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Sales at Gucci, the flagship brand of Kering's fashion empire, plummeted by 8% in the first quarter, falling below analyst expectations. The decline marks the 11th consecutive quarter of decreased sales for the iconic Italian brand.

The drop in revenue is attributed partly to the Iran war, which has dented consumer confidence, notably reducing the number of affluent Gulf shoppers. This geopolitical tension runs parallel to similar comments from LVMH, highlighting broader struggles in the luxury market.

CEO Luca de Meo, who took the helm last September, is under pressure to reverse Gucci's fortunes. His strategic initiatives, including asset sales and an alliance with L'Oreal, aim to stabilize Kering's position in a volatile market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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