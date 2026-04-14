Left Menu

Gucci's Struggles Amid Global Challenges: Can Kering's Turnaround Strategy Succeed?

Gucci, Kering's flagship brand, faced an 8% sales decline in Q1, 11 consecutive quarters of falling sales. The Iran war affected Middle East shopping and travel, impacting growth. CEO Luca de Meo plans recovery strategies. Investor optimism persists for H2 growth, reliant on emerging market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:01 IST
Gucci's Struggles Amid Global Challenges: Can Kering's Turnaround Strategy Succeed?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gucci, the iconic Italian brand owned by Kering, saw an 8% decline in sales for the first quarter compared to the previous year. This marks the 11th consecutive quarter of declining sales, influenced by geopolitical tensions like the Iran war that have affected consumer activity in key regions, such as the Middle East.

The group's Q1 sales amounted to 1.35 billion euros, falling short of analyst expectations of 1.37 billion euros. With Kering's shares down by approximately 8% this year, CEO Luca de Meo is preparing to present a strategic plan aimed at revitalizing Gucci and improving investor confidence.

While challenges persist, the market is monitoring Gucci's performance closely, with expectations of a turnaround in the latter half of the year. New collections from designer Demna and a stronger balance sheet are hoped to boost Gucci's fortunes as part of Kering's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier ...

 Global
2
Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israe...

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins

Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Bac...

 India
4
KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026