Gucci's Struggles Amid Global Challenges: Can Kering's Turnaround Strategy Succeed?

Gucci, the iconic Italian brand owned by Kering, saw an 8% decline in sales for the first quarter compared to the previous year. This marks the 11th consecutive quarter of declining sales, influenced by geopolitical tensions like the Iran war that have affected consumer activity in key regions, such as the Middle East.

The group's Q1 sales amounted to 1.35 billion euros, falling short of analyst expectations of 1.37 billion euros. With Kering's shares down by approximately 8% this year, CEO Luca de Meo is preparing to present a strategic plan aimed at revitalizing Gucci and improving investor confidence.

While challenges persist, the market is monitoring Gucci's performance closely, with expectations of a turnaround in the latter half of the year. New collections from designer Demna and a stronger balance sheet are hoped to boost Gucci's fortunes as part of Kering's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)