Strength of the Mountains: Earthquake Strikes Central Japan

A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck central Japan's mountainous Nagano Prefecture, according to NHK reports. The quake hit the Omachi area at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time, registering an intensity of upper-5 on Japan's seismic scale, which ranges from 1 to 7.

The tremor's intensity was significant enough to hinder movement without support. Officials have yet to determine any resultant damage, but the Japan Meteorological Agency announced plans to address the situation in a press conference scheduled in about two hours.

Japan is renowned for its frequent seismic activity, with the nation accounting for about 20% of the world's earthquakes with magnitudes of 6 or greater. Citizens remain vigilant as they await further updates from the authorities.