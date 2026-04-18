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Strength of the Mountains: Earthquake Strikes Central Japan

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Nagano Prefecture, Japan, affecting the Omachi area. It registered a seismic intensity of upper-5, making movement difficult. The Japan Meteorological Agency plans a press conference to assess potential damage. Japan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its seismic activity levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:23 IST
Strength of the Mountains: Earthquake Strikes Central Japan
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck central Japan's mountainous Nagano Prefecture, according to NHK reports. The quake hit the Omachi area at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time, registering an intensity of upper-5 on Japan's seismic scale, which ranges from 1 to 7.

The tremor's intensity was significant enough to hinder movement without support. Officials have yet to determine any resultant damage, but the Japan Meteorological Agency announced plans to address the situation in a press conference scheduled in about two hours.

Japan is renowned for its frequent seismic activity, with the nation accounting for about 20% of the world's earthquakes with magnitudes of 6 or greater. Citizens remain vigilant as they await further updates from the authorities.

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