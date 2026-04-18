Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Leap: Land Pooling Boosts Amaravati's Greenfield Development

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a Rs 40,000 per acre annual lease to farmers in Amaravati participating in the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme.

The scheme, announced over the weekend, includes a planned annual increase of Rs 3,000 and a Rs 1.5 lakh crop loan per household, marking the government's continued commitment to agricultural stakeholders.

With necessary expansions like a new railway station and an international sports city in the pipeline, this initiative aims to secure an additional 94,000 acres to enhance Amaravati's infrastructure.