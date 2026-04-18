Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Leap: Land Pooling Boosts Amaravati's Greenfield Development
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 40,000 per acre lease plus benefits for farmers participating in the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme for Amaravati's development. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure with a targeted acquisition of 94,000 acres for city expansion and development projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a Rs 40,000 per acre annual lease to farmers in Amaravati participating in the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme.
The scheme, announced over the weekend, includes a planned annual increase of Rs 3,000 and a Rs 1.5 lakh crop loan per household, marking the government's continued commitment to agricultural stakeholders.
With necessary expansions like a new railway station and an international sports city in the pipeline, this initiative aims to secure an additional 94,000 acres to enhance Amaravati's infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Strikes Intensify Against Russian Oil Infrastructure
Widespread Uproar as Pakistani Farmers Fight Back on Peasant Struggles Day
EIB Backs €200M Smart Infrastructure Overhaul in Linz for Climate-Neutral Future
Government Intervenes to Protect Farmers with New Procurement Measures
UN Experts Urge Tanzania to Release Ngorongoro Reports Amid Rising Concerns Over Indigenous Rights