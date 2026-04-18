Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Leap: Land Pooling Boosts Amaravati's Greenfield Development

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 40,000 per acre lease plus benefits for farmers participating in the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme for Amaravati's development. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure with a targeted acquisition of 94,000 acres for city expansion and development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Leap: Land Pooling Boosts Amaravati's Greenfield Development
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a Rs 40,000 per acre annual lease to farmers in Amaravati participating in the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme.

The scheme, announced over the weekend, includes a planned annual increase of Rs 3,000 and a Rs 1.5 lakh crop loan per household, marking the government's continued commitment to agricultural stakeholders.

With necessary expansions like a new railway station and an international sports city in the pipeline, this initiative aims to secure an additional 94,000 acres to enhance Amaravati's infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

 France
2
Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

 India
3
Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

 United States
4
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026