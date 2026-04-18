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Widespread Uproar as Pakistani Farmers Fight Back on Peasant Struggles Day

Farmers in over 100 cities across Pakistan protested against perceived anti-farmer policies, demanding reforms and fair pricing. The movement, marking the International Day of Peasant Struggles, saw widespread discontent, particularly over corporate farming practices and government plans affecting small-scale cultivators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:54 IST
Widespread Uproar as Pakistani Farmers Fight Back on Peasant Struggles Day
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a sweeping wave of dissent, farmers across more than 100 Pakistani cities took to the streets on Friday, as reported by leading local media outlet, Dawn. The nationwide protests were orchestrated by the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee to coincide with the International Day of Peasant Struggles, highlighting a strong opposition against policies seen as detrimental to the agricultural sector.

Dawn's coverage revealed that a major grievance among demonstrators was the demand for setting the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at PKR 4,000 per maund. Protesters categorically rejected the growing trend of corporate farming and sought the rescinding of eviction notices served to tenant farmers. Large-scale demonstrations swept through Punjab, with cities like Lahore, Multan, and Bahawalpur emerging as focal points of the unrest, alongside significant turnout in Sindh's Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

Further unrest was recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, underscoring a nationwide mobilization of the farming community. PKRC General Secretary Riffat Maqsood criticized the government's performance, blaming their policies for exacerbating farmers' plights. The report highlighted a dire warning from farmer groups: failure to address these concerns could intensify the agrarian crisis, fueling more fervent protests in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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