Blaze Breaks Out at Thane Garment Shop, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a garment shop near Thane railway station on Monday morning, according to officials.

Reported to have erupted at 5.40 am at Prachi Fashion Store, flames engulfed the ground floor store, close to Gavdevi Temple on Gokhale Road in Thane's Naupada area.

Emergency services, including fire brigade teams, disaster management personnel, and electricity distribution staff, responded swiftly. The blaze was extinguished by 8.40 am, and cooling operations are currently underway. Investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire, said disaster management chief Yasin Tadvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)