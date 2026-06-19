Joint Convention Marks 25 Years of Strengthening Nuclear Safety

The Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management is marking its 25th anniversary this year, highlighting a quarter-century of international efforts to protect people and the environment from the risks associated with radioactive waste and spent fuel.

Since entering into force in 2001, the Convention has served as the world's first legally binding agreement dedicated to the safe management of these materials. Over the years, it has helped countries strengthen national safety systems, improve regulatory oversight, and build closer cooperation on shared nuclear safety challenges.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the Convention has fostered a culture of transparency, peer learning, and shared responsibility among participating nations.

Peer reviews drive accountability and continuous improvement

The Convention was created to address a challenge faced by every country using nuclear technologies: ensuring radioactive waste and spent fuel are managed safely over the long term.

A key feature of the agreement is its peer review process. Countries that are party to the Convention submit national reports and take part in detailed discussions during Review Meetings, where progress, challenges, and safety practices are examined by other members.

IAEA Deputy Director General Karine Herviou described the peer review process as the foundation of the Convention's success. She said it creates an environment where experts can openly discuss issues, share solutions, and identify effective practices that can benefit others.

Participation has grown steadily over the past 25 years, with 93 Contracting Parties now part of the Convention. This growing membership reflects a shared recognition that radioactive waste management is a global issue that benefits from collective action and knowledge sharing.

Convention adapts to changing nuclear technologies

The nuclear sector has evolved considerably since the Convention was introduced. Many countries are exploring nuclear energy as part of their climate and energy strategies, while advanced reactor technologies, innovative fuel cycles, and new radiation applications continue to emerge.

These developments create new opportunities but also introduce different waste streams and safety considerations. The Convention has responded by promoting long-term planning, preparedness, and strong regulatory frameworks capable of addressing future challenges.

It has also provided support for countries with small or developing nuclear programmes, helping them establish the systems needed to manage radioactive waste safely from the beginning.

Looking ahead, the IAEA expects the Convention to remain a key platform for international cooperation as nuclear technologies continue to expand. Future priorities include strengthening the peer review process, improving knowledge sharing, and supporting countries at every stage of nuclear development.

After 25 years, the Convention continues to demonstrate how cooperation, transparency, and continuous learning can help maintain high safety standards while supporting the peaceful use of nuclear technologies around the world.