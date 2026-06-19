France's EDF raises production warning at Golfech nuclear plant due to heat
France's Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France will restrict production from June 24 due to high river temperatures amid an expected heatwave.
- Country:
- France
Production restrictions at the Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France are expected from June 24 due to high river temperatures as France faces another heatwave next week, plant operator EDF said on Friday.
Golfech is one of four French nuclear plants with a production warning issued for next week.
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