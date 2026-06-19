France's EDF raises production warning at Golfech nuclear plant due to heat

France's Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France will restrict production from June 24 due to high river temperatures amid an expected heatwave.

Reuters | Production Restrictions At The Golfech Nuclear Plant In Southwestern France Are Expected From June Due To High River Temperatures As France Faces Another Heatwave Next Week | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:33 IST
France's EDF raises production warning at Golfech nuclear plant due to heat
  • Country:
  • France

​Production ‌restrictions at ​the Golfech nuclear ‌plant in southwestern France are expected ‌from June 24 due ‌to high river temperatures as ⁠France ​faces ⁠another heatwave next week, plant ⁠operator EDF said ​on Friday.

Golfech is ⁠one of four ⁠French ​nuclear plants with a production ⁠warning issued for ⁠next ⁠week.

Also Read: France's Macron hosts Trump at Versailles Palace

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