France's EDF raises production warning at Golfech nuclear plant due to heat

Production Restrictions At The Golfech Nuclear Plant In Southwestern France Are Expected From June Due To High River Temperatures As France Faces Another Heatwave Next Week

​Production ‌restrictions at ​the Golfech nuclear ‌plant in southwestern France are expected ‌from June 24 due ‌to high river temperatures as ⁠France ​faces ⁠another heatwave next week, plant ⁠operator EDF said ​on Friday.

Golfech is ⁠one of four ⁠French ​nuclear plants with a production ⁠warning issued for ⁠next ⁠week.

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