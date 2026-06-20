Shoolini University breaks into QS Global Top 500, Retains No. 1 Private University rank in India for Fourth consecutive year

Shoolini University today broke into the QS World University Rankings global top 500, ranked 452nd in the world and 10th in India (Overall). It is the only Indian private university in the global top 500 and the No. 1 private university in the country for the fourth consecutive year. The 2027 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released today by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, features more than 1,500 universities across 106 higher education systems. India placed 52 universities, its highest representation yet and a fivefold increase from a decade ago. Within that field, Shoolini is the only private institution to have held a place in the national top 10 across four successive ranking cycles.

The trajectory over the past decade tells its own story. The university entered the QS World Rankings in the 801-1000 band, moved to 771-780, then to 587, then 503, and now 452. Each year, without exception, it has climbed. Shoolini University's QS World Rankings Journey

The decisive gain came in Citations per Faculty, the indicator that measures how widely a university's research is read and built upon by scholars worldwide. Shoolini moved from rank 138 to rank 76 globally in a single year, a 62-place rise that ranks among the strongest research-impact gains by any Indian institution in this cycle. At 20 per cent weightage, Citations per Faculty is the highest-weighted indicator in the QS methodology, which makes the scale of that climb a direct statement about the reach of Shoolini's research. Founder Chancellor Prof P.K. Khosla said the result reflects years of building an institution around a clear academic philosophy. "When we started Shoolini, our vision was not merely to establish another university but to create an institution that could contribute meaningfully to knowledge creation and innovation. Entering the world's Top 500 universities is an important milestone, but more importantly, it demonstrates that globally respected universities can be built in India through a commitment to research, academic rigour and a culture of innovation."

The university has consistently invested in building its academic ecosystem over the years. The strength was not confined to research. Employer Reputation improved from 589 to 576, and Sustainability climbed from 555 to 518 globally - the latter reflecting Shoolini's work towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Shoolini's Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said, "Students today seek institutions that provide global exposure, cutting-edge research opportunities and strong industry connections. Rankings such as these help us build deeper international partnerships, attract exceptional talent and create pathways that prepare students for rapidly changing careers and industries."

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla described the ranking as part of a broader transformation taking place within Indian higher education. "India's future leadership in the global knowledge economy will depend on institutions that prioritise research, innovation and problem-solving. Universities must become engines of discovery and entrepreneurship. This achievement reflects our efforts to create an ecosystem where students and researchers can compete with the best in the world." The latest recognition builds upon a series of significant achievements that have established Shoolini University as one of India's fastest-rising higher education institutions. Earlier this year, the University was ranked among the world's Top 500 universities in seven subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Shoolini has also emerged as a national leader in innovation, crossing 2,000 intellectual property applications, including patents, copyrights, trademarks and designs. The University's research ecosystem boasts an H-index exceeding 150, while 19 of its scientists have been featured in Stanford University's list of the World's Top 2 Percent Scientists.

Shoolini's entry into the global top 500 places it among India's strongest universities and confirms its standing as the country's foremost private research institution. The nine institutions ranked above Shoolini University are IIT Delhi (118), IIT Bombay (134), IIT Madras (170), IIT Kharagpur (205), IIT Kanpur (221), IISc Bangalore (221), Delhi University (322), IIT Roorkee (335), and IIT Guwahati (349) - are all government-funded universities with legacies spanning decades, and in several cases, over a century. In contrast, Shoolini University, founded in 2009, has rapidly emerged as a leading institution, underscoring the strength of its academic and research-driven approach.

About Shoolini University Shoolini University is a private research university in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. Founded in 2009, it is ranked No. 1 private university in India in QS World University Rankings 2027 (452nd globally), No. 1 in Asia for Citations per Paper in QS Asia University Rankings 2026, 401-500 in THE World University Rankings 2026, Top 100 in THE Impact Rankings 2025, and holds a NAAC A+ accreditation.

About the QS World University Rankings The QS World University Rankings, published annually by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, are among the most influential and widely referenced university rankings in the world. The rankings assess institutions across a range of indicators, including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per Faculty, Faculty-Student Ratio, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability. The QS Rankings are regarded globally as a benchmark of institutional excellence and are used by students, researchers, employers and policymakers to evaluate university performance and global competitiveness. (ANI)