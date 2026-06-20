India makes historic Fieldays debut, signals new chapter in India-NZ ties post-FTA

India PR Distribution Hamilton [New Zealand] / New Delhi [India], June 20: India made its first-ever appearance at Fieldays 2026, New Zealand's premier agricultural and agribusiness exhibition, with the launch of the inaugural "Incredible India" Pavilion at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, a moment described by officials as a landmark in the deepening India-New Zealand relationship.

Organised by the Consulate General of India, Auckland, the four-day Pavilion gave Indian exporters, agri-tech firms, food processors and tourism bodies a dedicated platform at one of the world's most-watched agricultural events, even as it offered New Zealand's farming and business community a direct window into India's agriculture, agri-technology, food processing, manufacturing and innovation sectors. The Pavilion drew more than 1,000 visitors on its opening day alone; a turnout organiser called a clear signal of the appetite on both sides for closer economic engagement. Interactive touchscreen kiosks at the venue walked visitors through trade, investment, and sector-specific opportunities in India, while exhibits highlighted precision agriculture, sustainable farming practices, and emerging agri-tech solutions from Indian companies and institutions.

"This is the first time India has had a dedicated presence at Fieldays and the response has exceeded every expectation we set for ourselves. With the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement now in place, the timing could not have been better, this Pavilion is where that agreement starts to take a tangible, human shape, in the conversations happening between our farmers, our innovators, and our businesses," said H.E. Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India, Auckland. India's debut at Fieldays comes soon after the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a deal both governments expect to open new doors for trade, investment, technology collaboration and market access between the two countries. The Pavilion was positioned explicitly within this framework, with officials from both sides using the platform to outline the opportunities the agreement is expected to unlock for agriculture, food technology, education and trade.

The Pavilion was formally inaugurated by a cross-party group of New Zealand ministers, Hon. Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment, Hon. Louise Upston, Hon. Tama Potaka and Hon. Damien O'Connor alongside H.E. Ms. Muanpuii Saiawi, India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, and H.E. Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India, Auckland. Over the course of the four days, the Pavilion hosted a steady stream of senior visitors, including Minister McClay, High Commissioner Saiawi, and New Zealand trade negotiator Mr. Vangelis Vitalis, who discussed the FTA at the New Zealand International Business Centre, followed by a visit from Rt. Hon. Chris Hipkins, along with Minister Upston, MP Paramjit Parmar, and other dignitaries. Minister McClay, Minister Mark Mitchell, and representatives from the Irish Consulate and Zoho also visited the Pavilion. The event closed on a community note, with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour visiting to congratulate the Consulate on India's first-ever participation and welcome closer ties with New Zealand's agricultural sector.

The Consulate General of India described the Pavilion as the opening chapter of a new phase in India-New Zealand agricultural and economic cooperation, positioning India among the world's fastest-growing major economies and a global player in digital innovation, manufacturing, and agricultural transformation as a significant opportunity for New Zealand businesses looking to enter one of the world's largest markets. The Consulate extended its appreciation to the Fieldays organisers and to all visitors whose engagement contributed to the success of India's debut outing.

About Fieldays: Held annually at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, Fieldays is the largest agricultural exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, bringing together farmers, agribusiness leaders, exporters, researchers and policymakers from across New Zealand and the world.

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