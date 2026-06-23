UK government plans new rules to tackle illegal deforestation

The UK government plans to introduce new regulations to prevent products linked to deforestation, such as coffee and cocoa, from being sold in the country.

Reuters | Britain Is Planning New Rules To Ensure That Everyday Products Sold In The Country | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:28 IST
UK government plans new rules to tackle illegal deforestation
Boris Johnson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is planning ​new rules to ensure that ​everyday products sold ‌in the ​country, including coffee and cocoa, do not contribute to illegal deforestation globally, the government ‌said on Tuesday.

Here are the details:

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