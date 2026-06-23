UK government plans new rules to tackle illegal deforestation
The UK government plans to introduce new regulations to prevent products linked to deforestation, such as coffee and cocoa, from being sold in the country.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is planning new rules to ensure that everyday products sold in the country, including coffee and cocoa, do not contribute to illegal deforestation globally, the government said on Tuesday.
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