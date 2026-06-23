NZSAR Awards Honour Courage and Dedication in New Zealand

The remarkable efforts of New Zealand's search and rescue community were celebrated at the annual New Zealand Search and Rescue (NZSAR) Awards, where volunteers and professionals were recognised for their dedication to helping people in difficult and often dangerous situations.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager hosted the awards ceremony at Parliament, describing the event as an opportunity to acknowledge the courage, skill, and teamwork shown by those who respond when lives are at risk.

Three Gold Awards and seven Certificates of Achievement were presented to individuals and teams whose work during 2025, and in some cases over several decades, has made a significant difference in search and rescue operations across the country.

Challenging Conditions Highlight the Importance of Rescue Work

New Zealand's search and rescue sector operates across one of the largest rescue regions in the world, covering more than 30 million square kilometres of land and sea. The vast area creates unique challenges for rescuers, who often face harsh weather, difficult terrain, and complex emergencies while carrying out their work.

Speaking at the event, Mr Meager said each award reflected stories of people going above and beyond to assist others during times of crisis. He noted that the achievements recognised at the ceremony represent values deeply connected to New Zealand communities, including service, teamwork, and a willingness to help others without hesitation.

Major Search Operation Receives Top Operational Award

The Operational Gold Award was presented to the team behind Operation Artigau, a large-scale search effort launched after Argentine tourist Hector Gaston Artigau disappeared in Mt Aspiring National Park last year.

The search brought together five organisations and 40 search and rescue volunteers from Wānaka. Over a period of 20 days, volunteers contributed 823 hours of their own time while working in demanding mountain conditions. Two specialist search and rescue dog teams also joined the operation in an effort to locate the missing tourist.

Although Mr Artigau was never found, the award recognised the professionalism, determination, and cooperation shown throughout the mission.

Gold Awards in the support category were awarded to Keith Allen and Carolyn Tapley for their outstanding contributions to the sector. Allen was recognised for more than 40 years of service through New Zealand Police and Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre. Tapley was honoured for her leadership and commitment during 12 years with Coastguard Canterbury and Coastguard Tautiaki Moana, including her role in delivering a new $2.6 million Search and Rescue Centre in Lyttelton after the Canterbury earthquakes.

Mr Meager congratulated all recipients, thanking them for their professionalism, passion, and selfless dedication to protecting and supporting others across New Zealand.