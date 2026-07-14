Europe Scorched: Heatwaves Fuel Devastating Wildfires in France and Beyond

Firefighting efforts intensified near Paris as waterbombing aircraft skimmed the Seine to combat a forest fire that entered its third day. The blaze marked the peak of a heatwave impacting much of Europe, drawing attention to the 44 degrees Celsius forecast in Sardinia, Italy, impacting France, Britain, Spain, and beyond.

Climate experts attribute these conditions to global warming, which has left vast areas vulnerable to wildfires and extreme heat events more frequent. Recent figures indicate over 10,000 excess deaths during previous heat spikes in Europe, with the Almeria fire in Spain further highlighting the dire consequences.

In France, firefighters faced an uphill battle as the Fontainebleau fire marred the historic forest area. With 32,000 hectares already scorched this year, officials brace for a potentially record-breaking wildfire season, emphasizing the dire need for proactive climate strategies.