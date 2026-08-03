Fourteen dead, thousands displaced as rains, floods strike southern India
Heavy rains and floods in southern India's Kerala and Karnataka states have caused widespread destruction, killing at least 14 people and displacing thousands.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains and floods battered parts of southern India over the weekend, killing at least 11 and displacing thousands in the state of Kerala, and setting off a landslide that killed at least three in neighbouring Karnataka, authorities and news reports said.
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