Power completely restored in South Caucasus nation of Georgia after blackout

Power has been fully restored in Georgia after a nationwide blackout on Wednesday evening, with the cause of the incident still under investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:26 IST
Power completely restored in South Caucasus nation of Georgia after blackout
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Power ‌in Georgia ​has been completely restored after a nationwide blackout ‌on Wednesday evening, the country's State Electrosystem said, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Major cities, including ‌the capital, Tbilisi, in the South Caucasus ‌country of about 3.7 million people lost electricity at about 8 p.m local time on ⁠Wednesday. Georgian ​news agencies ⁠quoted an official from the commission overseeing the ⁠country's power and water utilities, Giorgi Pangani, as ​saying that the incident had coincided with tests ⁠at a hydroelectric power station.

The tests were ⁠being ​performed to identify weak points in the country's power grid after ⁠two power outages last month, Pangani was cited as ⁠saying. Pangani ⁠said the reasons for the latest power cut were being investigated.

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