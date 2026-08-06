Auckland's City Rail Link to Open on September 13

Auckland's long-awaited City Rail Link (CRL) will officially open to passengers on 13 September, marking a major milestone for New Zealand's largest public transport project and reshaping the way people travel across the city.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed the opening date, saying the new underground rail link will deliver faster journeys, more frequent train services, and stronger connections across Auckland's rail network.

After years of construction and anticipation, commuters will soon be able to experience a transport system designed to improve daily travel while supporting the city's future growth.

New Underground Route Transforms Rail Network

The City Rail Link features a 3.45-kilometre twin-tunnel underground railway and three new stations at Te Waihorotiu, Karanga-a-Hape, and Maungawhau. The project converts Auckland's rail network from a dead-end system into one that allows trains to move more efficiently through the city centre. This is expected to shorten travel times, increase service frequency, and improve connections between different rail lines.

The upgraded network is also expected to make public transport a more attractive option for commuters, helping reduce congestion while supporting residential and commercial growth around key transport hubs.

Years of Work Reach the Finish Line

Bishop described the City Rail Link as one of the most significant transport investments in New Zealand's history, saying the opening reflects years of work by thousands of people involved in designing and building the project.

He acknowledged the contribution of engineers, construction teams, mana whenua, KiwiRail, Auckland Transport, City Rail Link Ltd, and many others who helped bring the project to completion.

The announcement gives Aucklanders a confirmed date after years of waiting and signals the beginning of a new chapter for the city's public transport network.

Businesses Prepare for Increased Activity

Mayor Wayne Brown said confirming the opening date provides certainty for residents, commuters, and businesses as they prepare for the new rail services. He noted that many businesses endured significant disruption during the lengthy construction period and are now expected to benefit from increased pedestrian traffic around the new stations. Improved access to the city centre is also expected to encourage more visitors and support economic activity in surrounding areas. Brown described the City Rail Link as a project that will serve Auckland for generations, despite taking longer and costing more than originally expected.

A New Era for Auckland Transport

Once services begin on 13 September, passengers will have access to a rail network offering quicker journeys, more reliable connections, and greater flexibility when travelling across the city.

The Government and Auckland Council say the City Rail Link is more than a transport upgrade. It is a long-term investment that will support Auckland's continued growth, improve access to jobs and businesses, and help create a more connected and efficient city for future generations.