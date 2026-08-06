New Industry-Led School Subjects to Prepare Students for Future Careers

New Zealand secondary school students will soon have access to a new range of industry-led subjects designed to better prepare them for careers in some of the country's fastest-growing sectors.

Education Minister Erica Stanford and Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis announced the introduction of nine new subjects, which will be available to Year 12 and 13 students from 2029. The courses are being developed in partnership with industry to give students practical knowledge while helping employers build a future workforce with the skills they need.

The Government says the new qualifications will carry the same status as traditional school subjects and count towards secondary school qualifications.

Nine New Subjects Linked to Growing Industries

The new subjects cover sectors where demand for skilled workers is expected to remain strong. They include Next-Gen Manufacturing, Applied Intelligent Systems, Construction and Built Environment, Energy and Infrastructure, Engineering Technology, Food and Fibre Systems, Health Services and Care, Hospitality Food and Beverage, and Tourism.

Students will gain industry-focused knowledge while exploring career pathways that lead to university, apprenticeships, vocational training, or direct employment. Each course has been developed alongside industry representatives to reflect current workplace needs and emerging technologies.

The Government believes the approach will make learning more relevant by helping students understand how classroom knowledge connects with real careers.

Practical Skills for a Changing Economy

One of the standout additions is Applied Intelligent Systems, which introduces students to artificial intelligence, low-code and no-code technologies, and automated digital workflows. The course is designed to develop problem-solving, analytical thinking, and digital skills that are becoming increasingly valuable across many industries.

Other subjects focus on practical sectors including construction, engineering, manufacturing, health, hospitality, tourism, energy, and food production. Students will learn how these industries operate while developing technical knowledge, workplace skills, and an understanding of sustainability, safety, and innovation.

The courses are intended to give young people a clearer picture of the wide range of careers available, from entry-level roles and apprenticeships to specialist and leadership positions.

Backed by Government Investment

The programme is supported by a $15 million investment announced in Budget 2026, which will fund the development of qualifications that align with industry needs.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said stronger connections between education and employment will help create better job opportunities, higher wages, and support long-term economic growth. She said the Government wants students to see a direct link between what they study at school and the opportunities available in sectors such as construction, engineering, health, tourism, energy, and food production.

Equal Standing With Traditional Subjects

Stanford said the new industry-led subjects will have the same academic standing as established subjects such as English and Mathematics, giving students greater flexibility when planning their futures.

She said many students are more motivated when they understand the purpose behind what they are learning and can see how it relates to their career goals. By offering qualifications that combine practical skills with recognised academic value, the Government aims to make senior secondary education more relevant while helping businesses secure the skilled workforce they will need in the years ahead.