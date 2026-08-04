BRICS Nations Push for Future-Ready Skills and Digital TVET Cooperation

BRICS countries have stepped up efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education by focusing on digital learning, green skills and workforce mobility during the BRICS Technical and Vocational Education and Training Cooperation Alliance (BRICS-TCA) Research Symposium and Joint Management Committee Meeting held in New Delhi on August 3–4.

Hosted at Kaushal Bhawan under the theme "Sustainable and Digitally Enabled TVET: The BRICS Perspective", the two-day event was organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Representatives from BRICS nations, international organisations, universities and industry participated in discussions on preparing workers for rapidly changing labour markets.

Skills seen as a foundation for economic growth

Addressing the gathering, MSDE Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said skills have become an essential part of economic growth, industrial competitiveness and workforce resilience rather than remaining only a social welfare initiative. She noted that BRICS countries, home to more than 40 per cent of the world's population, have an opportunity to build inclusive and future-ready skilling systems through closer cooperation in labour market intelligence, institutional development, joint research and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and green industries.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education Anandrao V. Patil highlighted the importance of lifelong learning, saying education systems must allow people to move smoothly between classrooms, workplaces and digital platforms throughout their careers. He said India's National Education Policy 2020 supports this approach through multidisciplinary education, academic credit portability and stronger integration of vocational and higher education.

Digital credentials and common standards take centre stage

Rajiv Bodwade, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, stressed that stronger skills cooperation among BRICS members can improve workforce mobility, credible certification and institutional collaboration. He said India is ready to share its experience in digital skilling platforms, migration partnerships and transparent mobility systems with partner countries.

NSDC Chief Executive Officer and BRICS-TCA Rotating Chair Arunkumar Pillai pointed out that BRICS economies are facing simultaneous digital, green and demographic shifts. He noted that artificial intelligence is expected to reshape most industries by the end of the decade, while renewable energy is already creating millions of jobs worldwide. He added that comparable qualifications, trusted digital credentials and shared standards will make it easier for skilled workers to access opportunities across member countries.

India proposes new BRICS skill initiatives

The symposium included presentations from Brazil, Russia, China, the UAE, Iran and India on their flagship vocational education initiatives. Experts also held panel discussions on green skills financing and the use of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality in technical and vocational education.

During the Joint Management Committee meeting, India presented three proposals for future collaboration. These include developing a BRICS-wide international skill gap study to identify emerging occupations and workforce shortages, organising a BRICS skills competition to promote vocational excellence, and preparing a compendium of best practices covering industry partnerships, digital learning, qualifications and financing models.

Representatives from the World Bank, International Labour Organization, UNESCO, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, universities and Sector Skill Councils also contributed to the discussions.