FAO Strengthens Agricultural Data Collection and Analysis in Africa

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is helping African countries improve agricultural data collection and analysis to support better decisions on food security, agricultural development and sustainable agrifood systems. During the 2024–2025 biennium, the FAO Regional Office for Africa expanded its technical assistance across 47 countries, strengthening national statistical systems and improving the quality of information used for policymaking and investment.

Reliable agricultural data plays an important role in helping governments understand production trends, food availability and rural development needs, allowing them to plan more effectively and respond to emerging challenges.

Support Expands Across 47 Countries

Over the two-year period, FAO supported 24 countries in conducting national agricultural surveys through the 50x2030 Initiative, improving the availability of high-quality agricultural data. Another 16 countries received assistance in preparing or implementing national agricultural censuses, creating a stronger foundation for long-term agricultural statistics.

The organisation also helped 15 countries compile Food Balance Sheets, which provide detailed information on food availability, dietary energy, protein, fats and other nutrients. These datasets support national planning for food security and nutrition while helping governments monitor changes in food supply.

Better Data for National Planning

FAO worked with 18 countries to improve the monitoring and reporting of agriculture-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators, strengthening their ability to measure progress against international development targets.

The Regional Office also delivered technical training and capacity-building programmes for national statistical agencies, helping improve data collection, analysis and reporting. According to FAO, these efforts have strengthened national statistical systems, improved the quality of information submitted to global databases and encouraged closer collaboration with regional organisations, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Building Long-Term Statistical Capacity

To meet increasing demand for technical expertise, FAO has adopted a collaborative approach that combines resources across programmes while investing in regional specialists, mentoring and practical on-the-job training. The strategy is designed to expand technical capacity and provide countries with sustained support in developing reliable agricultural statistics.

Looking ahead, the FAO Regional Office for Africa plans to strengthen its role as a regional centre of excellence for agricultural statistics and analytical research. By helping countries generate accurate and timely data, the organisation aims to support evidence-based policies, attract greater investment and accelerate the transformation of agrifood systems across the continent.