ILO Reaffirms Support for Jobs and Social Protection in Africa

International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo has reaffirmed the organization's commitment to working with Namibia and the African Union to strengthen social protection, create decent jobs, and promote inclusive economic growth across Africa. His two-day visit to Windhoek highlighted the growing importance of investing in people as African countries respond to economic change, climate challenges, and digital transformation.

The visit took place alongside the Sixth Ordinary Session of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment (STC-SDLE-6), where ministers and senior officials gathered to discuss ways of expanding social protection systems and improving the lives of millions across the continent.

Social Protection Seen as an Investment

Speaking during the ministerial session, Houngbo said governments should view social protection as an investment that strengthens economies rather than as a financial burden. He explained that well-designed social protection systems not only support vulnerable people but also encourage employment, improve resilience during crises, and contribute to long-term economic stability.

He emphasized that investing in social protection means investing directly in people, making societies stronger and better prepared to face economic shocks, climate-related risks, and changing labour markets.

Talks Focus on Jobs and Labour Reforms

During his visit, Houngbo met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of Justice and Labour Relations Fillemon Wise Immanuel, and Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi. Their discussions centered on expanding cooperation in areas such as youth employment, stronger labour institutions, international labour standards, and wider access to social protection.

The meetings also explored ways to improve opportunities for young people entering the workforce while strengthening labour systems that can support sustainable economic development across Namibia and the wider African region.

Social Dialogue Remains a Key Priority

The Director-General also held discussions with representatives from employers' organizations and trade unions, highlighting the importance of social dialogue in shaping balanced labour policies. Bringing governments, employers, and workers together allows countries to develop practical solutions that support both economic growth and fair working conditions.

Houngbo welcomed the close cooperation between the Namibian government, the African Union, and the ILO, describing it as an important step toward advancing social justice and inclusive development across Africa.

Namibia Prepares to Host Major ILO Meeting

Looking ahead, Houngbo praised Namibia's preparations to host the 15th African Regional Meeting of the International Labour Organization, scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 2 to 4 December 2026. The gathering will bring together governments, employers, and workers' organizations from across the continent to discuss the future of work, strengthen regional cooperation, and identify practical ways to expand decent employment and social justice.

He said hosting the regional meeting reflects Namibia's growing leadership in shaping Africa's labour agenda and expressed confidence that the event would help build a shared vision for stronger labour markets, broader social protection, and sustainable economic growth throughout the continent.