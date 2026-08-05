ILO Reaffirms Support for Jobs and Social Protection in Africa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mongolia | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:41 IST
ILO Reaffirms Support for Jobs and Social Protection in Africa
Gilbert F. Houngbo (Photo Credit: ILO Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo has reaffirmed the organization's commitment to working with Namibia and the African Union to strengthen social protection, create decent jobs, and promote inclusive economic growth across Africa. His two-day visit to Windhoek highlighted the growing importance of investing in people as African countries respond to economic change, climate challenges, and digital transformation.

The visit took place alongside the Sixth Ordinary Session of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment (STC-SDLE-6), where ministers and senior officials gathered to discuss ways of expanding social protection systems and improving the lives of millions across the continent.

Social Protection Seen as an Investment

Speaking during the ministerial session, Houngbo said governments should view social protection as an investment that strengthens economies rather than as a financial burden. He explained that well-designed social protection systems not only support vulnerable people but also encourage employment, improve resilience during crises, and contribute to long-term economic stability.

He emphasized that investing in social protection means investing directly in people, making societies stronger and better prepared to face economic shocks, climate-related risks, and changing labour markets.

Talks Focus on Jobs and Labour Reforms

During his visit, Houngbo met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of Justice and Labour Relations Fillemon Wise Immanuel, and Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi. Their discussions centered on expanding cooperation in areas such as youth employment, stronger labour institutions, international labour standards, and wider access to social protection.

The meetings also explored ways to improve opportunities for young people entering the workforce while strengthening labour systems that can support sustainable economic development across Namibia and the wider African region.

Social Dialogue Remains a Key Priority

The Director-General also held discussions with representatives from employers' organizations and trade unions, highlighting the importance of social dialogue in shaping balanced labour policies. Bringing governments, employers, and workers together allows countries to develop practical solutions that support both economic growth and fair working conditions.

Houngbo welcomed the close cooperation between the Namibian government, the African Union, and the ILO, describing it as an important step toward advancing social justice and inclusive development across Africa.

Namibia Prepares to Host Major ILO Meeting

Looking ahead, Houngbo praised Namibia's preparations to host the 15th African Regional Meeting of the International Labour Organization, scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 2 to 4 December 2026. The gathering will bring together governments, employers, and workers' organizations from across the continent to discuss the future of work, strengthen regional cooperation, and identify practical ways to expand decent employment and social justice.

He said hosting the regional meeting reflects Namibia's growing leadership in shaping Africa's labour agenda and expressed confidence that the event would help build a shared vision for stronger labour markets, broader social protection, and sustainable economic growth throughout the continent.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026