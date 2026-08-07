Oman responds to stranded vessel off Dhofar, state media says

Oman is sending response teams to the Caroline ‌Bezengi, an oil tanker stranded near the Hallaniyat Islands off the southern governorate of Dhofar, to limit any potential ‌environmental impact, Omani state media reported on Thursday. The ‌sanctioned ship was loaded with Russian crude prior to the voyage, shipping data showed. An oil spill from the ⁠274-meter (900-foot) ​vessel has ⁠been spreading, raising concern about damage to coastal areas and ⁠sea life. The Caroline Bezengi's crew first reported difficulties on ​June 8 off the southern Yemeni port of ⁠Mukalla, two maritime security sources said, with the initial assessments ⁠indicating that ​a blast occurred onboard. The ship's registered owner is Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd and its manager is ⁠Villar Shipmanagement Ltd, according to LSEG data. Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠reach those firms, which appear to be based in China.