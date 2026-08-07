US, Canada had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington, Canadian minister says

​Canadian officials ​had a "constructive ‌and detailed ​meeting" with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson ‌Greer in Washington on Thursday, said Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian government ‌minister in charge of trade relations ‌with the United States.

"As our trade talks with the United States ⁠continue, ​Chief Trade ⁠Negotiator Charette and I had a ⁠constructive and detailed meeting with Ambassador ​Greer today in Washington, D.C," ⁠LeBlanc said on X.

"Our focus has ⁠been ​and will continue to be on striking a comprehensive ⁠deal that addresses sectoral tariffs and ⁠benefits Canadian ⁠workers, farmers and businesses," he added.