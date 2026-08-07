US, Canada had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington, Canadian minister says
Canadian officials had a constructive meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, focusing on a comprehensive trade deal addressing sectoral tariffs and benefiting Canadian workers and businesses.
- Country:
- United States
Canadian officials had a "constructive and detailed meeting" with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Thursday, said Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian government minister in charge of trade relations with the United States.
"As our trade talks with the United States continue, Chief Trade Negotiator Charette and I had a constructive and detailed meeting with Ambassador Greer today in Washington, D.C," LeBlanc said on X.
"Our focus has been and will continue to be on striking a comprehensive deal that addresses sectoral tariffs and benefits Canadian workers, farmers and businesses," he added.
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