US, Canada had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington, Canadian minister says

Canadian officials had a constructive meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, focusing on a comprehensive trade deal addressing sectoral tariffs and benefiting Canadian workers and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 03:02 IST
US, Canada had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington, Canadian minister says
Jamieson Greer
  • Country:
  • United States

​Canadian officials ​had a "constructive ‌and detailed ​meeting" with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson ‌Greer in Washington on Thursday, said Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian government ‌minister in charge of trade relations ‌with the United States.

"As our trade talks with the United States ⁠continue, ​Chief Trade ⁠Negotiator Charette and I had a ⁠constructive and detailed meeting with Ambassador ​Greer today in Washington, D.C," ⁠LeBlanc said on X.

"Our focus has ⁠been ​and will continue to be on striking a comprehensive ⁠deal that addresses sectoral tariffs and ⁠benefits Canadian ⁠workers, farmers and businesses," he added.

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