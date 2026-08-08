Swift Leak Control: Waha Oil Company's Quick Response on Zaqout-Sidra Pipeline

The Waha Oil Company announced on Saturday that it had successfully contained a leak in the Zaqout-Sidra pipeline within a day of its detection. Following rigorous measures, pumping was resumed into the pipeline by 4:00 a.m., as stated in the company's official release.

This quick response highlights Waha's efficient operational capabilities. Even amid setbacks, the company's daily production output typically ranges from 340,000 to 400,000 barrels per day, according to insiders from earlier this year.

Operating as a joint venture with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, Waha is a key subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corp, underlining the collaborative efforts to maintain oil supply stability in the region.