Powering Syria’s Recovery: How Renewable Energy Could Reshape Jobs, Industry and Investment

Syria's attempt to link renewable-energy investment with jobs and industrial recovery could become an important test of whether rebuilding electricity infrastructure can generate wider economic benefits. The International Labour Organization's work with Syrian ministries, employers and workers suggests that the emerging energy strategy is not being viewed only in terms of adding megawatts. It is also raising questions about industrial competitiveness, employment, workforce skills and how the costs and benefits of new energy investment will be distributed.

The immediate opportunity comes from planned renewable-energy investment. An agreement announced on August 6 between the Syrian government and a consortium of Saudi and other international private investors includes three solar power plants with combined capacity of about 760 MW, while rehabilitation and expansion of generation infrastructure could contribute around 2,000 MW of planned capacity.

For a country where industries are struggling with energy costs and supply constraints, additional generating capacity could support production. But the larger impact will depend less on announced capacity than on whether projects are financed, completed, connected to the grid and ultimately provide electricity at prices that businesses and consumers can afford.

From Power Shortages to Industrial Competitiveness

For Syrian industry, the central issue is not simply whether more electricity becomes available, but what that electricity costs.

At an ILO-supported policy dialogue on August 5, government representatives, employers and workers discussed electricity and gas prices, energy efficiency and the pressures facing manufacturers. Ayman Al-Mawlawi, Chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry, argued that Syrian businesses need energy prices that reflect international market rates so domestic products are not disadvantaged by higher production costs.

This makes energy policy inseparable from industrial policy. Factories facing expensive or unreliable power can experience higher production costs, making it harder to maintain output, preserve employment and compete with imported or foreign-produced goods. Additional renewable generation could ease some of these pressures if it improves supply and eventually reduces manufacturers' energy burden. That outcome, however, cannot be assumed from the investment announcement alone.

Policymakers therefore face a difficult balancing exercise. Electricity must be affordable enough to support productive industries, while the energy system must also attract enough investment to finance generation, storage, transmission and maintenance.

The discussion about allowing factories to supply surplus renewable electricity to the grid could become particularly significant. If supported by an appropriate regulatory framework, businesses investing in rooftop or other renewable systems could potentially offset some of their energy costs and make unused generation economically valuable.

But such a system requires decisions on grid access, metering, compensation and purchasing arrangements.

Green Jobs Could Turn Energy Investment Into a Social Dividend

The ILO's plan to train 1,000 people in renewable-energy installation, operation and maintenance adds a labour-market dimension to the investment programme.

The inclusion of returnees, internally displaced people and members of host communities is especially relevant because it attempts to connect infrastructure development with employment opportunities for groups facing difficulties entering or returning to the labour market.

For workers, the programme could provide technical skills linked to an expanding sector. For employers and energy developers, it could create a pool of locally trained workers and potentially reduce skills shortages as projects enter construction and operation.

The benefits, however, depend on whether training corresponds to actual vacancies.

Solar construction can generate employment during installation, while operation and maintenance create a different and potentially smaller set of longer-term jobs. Training 1,000 workers therefore should not automatically be interpreted as creating 1,000 jobs.

For policymakers, this creates an important implementation challenge: vocational training needs to follow investment demand rather than run separately from it. Coordination between energy developers, training institutions, labour authorities and employers will determine whether participants move from courses into paid employment.

If successful, the model could demonstrate how infrastructure investment can support both physical reconstruction and livelihood recovery. If projects are delayed or training does not match employer requirements, however, the programme risks producing qualifications without sufficient employment opportunities.

Policymakers Must Balance Workers, Factories and Investors

The initiatives bring together stakeholders whose interests overlap but are not identical.

The Syrian government wants additional electricity capacity and stronger productive sectors. Manufacturers want reliable power at competitive prices. Workers need employment, appropriate skills and labour protections. Investors require commercially viable projects and predictable rules. International partners supporting skills and reintegration programmes will be looking for measurable development and employment outcomes.

Reconciling these interests will require policy choices rather than infrastructure investment alone.

Setting industrial energy prices illustrates the trade-off. Prices that are too high can undermine manufacturers, but prices that do not adequately support the costs of generation and investment could weaken the financial sustainability of the electricity system or make projects less attractive to private investors.

Renewable energy also creates new regulatory questions. If factories increasingly generate their own electricity, policymakers will have to determine how private generation interacts with the national grid and how surplus electricity is valued.

Battery storage adds another dimension. Two of the three planned solar projects are expected to include storage, which could help manage fluctuations in solar generation. Yet the available information does not specify storage capacity or how the systems will operate within the electricity network.

The ILO-supported dialogue between government, employers and workers could therefore matter beyond the immediate projects. It provides a forum in which decisions about energy transition can incorporate industrial competitiveness and employment considerations rather than being determined exclusively as technical energy policy.

The Real Test Begins After the Agreements

For Syria, the potential gains are interconnected: more electricity could support factories; stronger factories could preserve or generate employment; renewable projects could create new technical occupations; and training could help workers access those opportunities.

But each link in that chain depends on implementation.

The first measure of progress will be whether announced projects move into financing, construction and grid connection. Capacity announced in an investment agreement has little economic effect until electricity is actually generated and delivered.

The second will be affordability. Manufacturers will need to see whether additional capacity translates into more reliable supply and manageable production costs.

The third will be employment outcomes. Completion rates for the 1,000-worker training programme, employer participation, job placements and longer-term employment should provide clearer evidence of whether the skills initiative is producing a genuine labour-market pathway.

For investors, regulatory stability, project execution and payment arrangements will be important. For international partners, measurable employment and reintegration outcomes will help determine whether externally supported programmes are translating into sustainable livelihoods.

And for policymakers, perhaps the most consequential question will be whether energy, industrial and labour policies can be coordinated. Building solar plants, training workers and supporting manufacturers are separate interventions unless institutions connect them through investment schedules, skills planning, electricity regulation and industrial policy.

Syria's renewable-energy expansion therefore carries implications beyond the power sector. If additional capacity becomes operational, industrial energy pressures ease and trained workers move into real jobs, the investments could contribute simultaneously to electricity supply, productive activity and employment. If those connections fail to materialise, additional generating capacity may still have value, but the broader economic and social benefits envisioned by the ILO-supported approach will be considerably harder to achieve.