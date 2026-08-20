Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting the Heart of Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine conducted military strikes on Russia's TANECO oil refinery in Tatarstan and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar. These operations led to fires at both locations, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff. The actions signify a strategic move in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:21 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting the Heart of Russian Oil Infrastructure
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Ukraine has launched significant military offensives targeting Russia's oil infrastructure. The TANECO oil refinery in the Tatarstan region and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region have been hit.

These attacks, executed on Wednesday and overnight, resulted in fires at both sites, as confirmed by the Ukrainian General Staff.

The strikes represent a pivotal tactic in Ukraine's strategy, aiming to destabilize key Russian assets amid the ongoing conflict.

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