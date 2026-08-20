Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting the Heart of Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine has launched significant military offensives targeting Russia's oil infrastructure. The TANECO oil refinery in the Tatarstan region and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region have been hit.

These attacks, executed on Wednesday and overnight, resulted in fires at both sites, as confirmed by the Ukrainian General Staff.

The strikes represent a pivotal tactic in Ukraine's strategy, aiming to destabilize key Russian assets amid the ongoing conflict.