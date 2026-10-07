Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Russia fired 70 missiles and also drones in one of its biggest strikes at Ukraine, targeting the Ukrainian energy sector and killing at least 11 people across the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
"One of the key targets was our energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app. "Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defence packages for us right now are a vital necessity."