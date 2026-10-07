Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

​Russia ​fired 70 ‌missiles and also ​drones in one ‌of its biggest strikes at Ukraine, targeting the Ukrainian energy ‌sector and killing at ‌least 11 people across the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said.

"One ​of ⁠the key targets was our ⁠energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to ​strike painfully and demonstratively," Zelenskiy ⁠said on the Telegram ⁠app. "Russian ​ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And ⁠air defence packages for us right ⁠now ⁠are a vital necessity."