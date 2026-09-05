Tensions Erupt as U.S. Hits Iranian Tanker Near Key Oil Hub

Tension is rising in the Gulf as a U.S. strike reportedly targeted an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island, a crucial oil export hub. According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, four missiles hit the vessel without causing casualties, but the crew was evacuated for safety.

Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official statement, while the U.S. Central Command remains silent on the matter. President Donald Trump previously mentioned the potential for military action at Kharg Island, a significant point of interest given Iran exports 90% of its crude through this route.

With the ongoing U.S. blockade disrupting Iran's oil exports, this incident adds pressure to the nation's oil sector and increases economic tension. The blockade followed Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil supply and straining U.S.-Iran relations.