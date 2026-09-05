The Power Broker: How Alejandro Betancourt Shaped U.S.-Venezuela Oil Ties

Alejandro Betancourt, a billionaire once targeted by U.S. money-laundering investigations, has emerged as a pivotal figure in U.S.-Venezuela oil dealings. Recently, his company, North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), secured a significant partnership with the Pentagon, granting the U.S. access to a portion of Venezuela's crude reserves.

The agreement signifies a dramatic change in fortunes for Betancourt, who had previously assisted U.S. authorities in operations leading to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. His cooperation appears to have influenced the suspension of legal challenges he faced in the U.S. and Europe, although concerns linger about his past dealings.

Betancourt, linked to controversial business practices during the Hugo Chavez administration in Venezuela, has brokered substantial oil trade agreements post-Maduro's capture. His increasing influence has sparked debate, drawing both acclaim and skepticism from former U.S. officials and international legal experts.