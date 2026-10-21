IAEA Finds UAE Kept Barakah Reactor Safe After Drone Strike Cut Off External Power

A drone strike that cut external power to Unit 3 of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on 17 May 2026 put the country's nuclear emergency arrangements to the test. An International Atomic Energy Agency mission has concluded that the authorities and plant operator responded appropriately, taking effective action to maintain safety.

The six-member team found that national and international notifications were issued promptly, established emergency procedures were followed, and information was communicated to the public. External power was restored within a short period, a response the team recognised among the strengths of the handling of the incident.

The findings followed a mission held from 12 to 20 October at the UAE Government's request. The review also identified work needed to strengthen emergency arrangements, improve the resilience of critical infrastructure and bring the organisations responsible for nuclear safety and security into closer coordination.

What the inspectors examined at Barakah

The mission followed an agreement reached between IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Emirati Government during his visit to Barakah in June 2026. Inspectors visited the affected parts of the plant and key emergency response facilities, examined operating and emergency procedures, and met senior managers and technical staff from Barakah and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the UAE's independent nuclear regulator. Their review covered the plant's response, national emergency preparedness, lessons from the strike and the operator's arrangements for maintaining safety.

Barakah sits in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region on the Arabian Gulf, about 53 kilometres west-southwest of Al Dhannah City. Its four APR1400 reactors generate around 40 terawatt-hours of electricity each year, supplying roughly a quarter of the UAE's electricity needs. The plant is run by ENEC Operations, a joint venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

A prompt response, with lessons still to put into practice

The team recognised the UAE authorities' adoption of the IAEA's Seven Indispensable Pillars for Nuclear Safety and Security, alongside effective regulatory oversight and the rapid restoration of external power. It also acknowledged stronger safety procedures, training for operating staff and improvements to the resilience of critical infrastructure based on lessons from the incident.

Mission leader Amgad Shokr, Director of the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre, said the request for an international review demonstrated FANR and Barakah's commitment to safety and continued improvement. He encouraged FANR and ENEC to keep implementing the organisational and technical measures identified through their assessment of the event, in line with IAEA Safety Standards.

The recommendations focused on stronger emergency preparedness and response arrangements, more reliable and resilient critical infrastructure, and better coordination among the stakeholders responsible for integrating nuclear safety and security measures.

Turning the review into stronger protection

At the mission's conclusion, IAEA Deputy Director General Karine Herviou, who heads the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, recognised the UAE's strong engagement with the agency. She said an international mission's value comes from identifying lessons and opportunities for improvement as well as confirming what worked. The team recognised the technical knowledge and competence of FANR, Barakah's management and operating personnel, and the national electricity grid's field operators.

FANR Director General H.E. Hamad Al Kaabi said the UAE's nuclear emergency system had been developed in close cooperation with the IAEA and that the country responded swiftly, applying the agency's seven pillars. He reiterated the UAE's support for protecting nuclear facilities at all times and said cooperation with the IAEA and national partners would continue to strengthen national capabilities and protect communities and the environment. Follow-up missions will be considered as part of that continuing cooperation.