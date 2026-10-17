World Food Day puts nuclear science in focus for healthier farms and safer food supplies

Getting safe, nutritious food onto the table depends on much more than a successful harvest. Crops need protection from pests and difficult growing conditions, livestock need reliable disease monitoring, and food must pass through storage and trade without becoming unsafe or losing its quality.

For World Food Day on 16 October 2026, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted five ways nuclear science supports this journey. Through the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, it helps countries strengthen plant breeding, develop climate-smart farming, control insect pests, protect animal health and improve food safety.

Developing stronger crops and more resilient farms

Plant breeding gives researchers a way to develop crops better suited to the challenges farmers face, from disease and pests to environmental stress. Nuclear techniques support this work by using radiation to induce genetic changes, allowing scientists to identify plants with useful traits and develop new varieties.

The IAEA helps countries build the expertise needed to carry out this research. The resulting varieties can offer better product quality, higher and more stable yields, and greater tolerance to difficult environmental conditions, contributing to a more dependable food supply.

Climate-smart agriculture addresses a related challenge: increasing production sustainably and helping farming systems adapt to changing conditions. Nuclear and isotopic techniques give countries tools to support agricultural productivity and build resilience across farming and food security systems.

Training and technical capacity are central to both areas, giving national researchers the skills to apply these methods to local agricultural needs.

Controlling insect pests and protecting livestock

Up to 40% of global crop production is lost to plant pests and diseases, making crop protection a major part of efforts to improve food security.

One approach supported by the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre is the sterile insect technique. Radiation is used to sterilize male insect pests before they are released to mate with wild females, reducing reproduction and helping bring pest populations down.

The technique can reduce the need for chemical pesticides, offering a way to protect crops with less reliance on chemical treatments. The IAEA supports its implementation and further development through international cooperation.

Livestock production depends on a different kind of protection, with early disease detection helping countries respond before infections spread further. Nuclear and related techniques support the monitoring and control of animal diseases, improving livestock health and productivity and contributing to a reliable supply of safe, nutritious animal products.

The IAEA-supported Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory Network connects national veterinary laboratories in Africa and Asia, with expansion planned for Central and Eastern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Support includes laboratory equipment, reagents and training to strengthen diagnostic testing for animal diseases that cross borders and zoonotic diseases that can pass between animals and people. Work on vaccine quality assurance and vaccination programmes supports disease prevention and public health.

Checking food quality and reducing waste

Food safety work continues after crops are harvested and animal products leave the farm. Countries need reliable ways to detect contaminants and residues, check where food comes from and establish whether a product is authentic.

The Joint FAO/IAEA Centre helps countries use nuclear methods for these tasks and meet international standards, supporting consumer protection and trade. Food irradiation provides another tool. Using ionizing radiation, it can eliminate harmful bacteria and pests, extend shelf life and reduce food waste, helping food remain safe and usable for longer.

The IAEA reports that it has trained more than 400 scientists from over 40 countries in these techniques and technologies. That expertise gives national laboratories and food authorities greater capacity to carry out checks and apply treatments that support safe, nutritious food supplies.