Turkey planning mandate to send military personnel to Saudi Arabia under Mecca pact, ruling party official says
Turkey will submit to parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under its joint defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party told Reuters on Wednesday. The lawmaker said the mandate would be sent to parliament once a bill ratifying the accord has been approved.
Turkey submitted the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement — signed by the three countries in August — to parliament for ratification on Tuesday, moving NATO's second-largest army closer to a formal mutual defence pledge with Riyadh as it faces Houthi attacks.