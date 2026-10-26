Italy and Romania Join IAEA Support Network to Strengthen Global Nuclear Oversight

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expanded its network of Member State Support Programmes (MSSPs) with the addition of Italy and Romania, creating new opportunities for technical cooperation aimed at strengthening global nuclear verification and safeguards activities.

The new arrangements provide structured frameworks through which both countries can work more closely with the agency in areas such as technical innovation, expert exchanges, training, equipment testing and capacity building. The partnerships are designed to support the IAEA's efforts to verify that nuclear materials and technologies are used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

The move reflects growing international cooperation around nuclear safeguards at a time when verification activities continue to become more complex. Through these agreements, the IAEA gains access to additional expertise, resources and technical capabilities that can support the development of more effective safeguards tools and practices.

New partnerships will expand technical cooperation, training and verification support

Massimo Aparo, Deputy Director General and Head of the IAEA Department of Safeguards, said Italy and Romania had already made valuable contributions to the agency's work in previous years. He noted that the establishment of formal support programmes creates additional opportunities to draw upon the knowledge and capabilities of both countries while strengthening cooperation in support of the agency's safeguards mission.

IAEA safeguards consist of technical measures established through agreements between the agency and participating countries. These measures enable independent verification that nuclear materials and technologies remain dedicated to peaceful activities and are not diverted toward the production of nuclear weapons.

Member State Support Programmes play an important role in enhancing the agency's capabilities by providing both financial resources and practical assistance. Support can include access to nuclear facilities where new safeguards equipment can be tested, opportunities for training inspectors, research and development activities related to safeguards technologies and collaboration with national experts.

Italy Renews Safeguards Partnership

Italy formally re-established its MSSP with the IAEA on 16 September 2026, reviving a partnership that previously operated between 1980 and 1990. The renewed programme creates a mechanism through which Italian scientific expertise and technological capabilities can contribute to safeguards innovation, specialised technical support and professional training activities.

Debora Lepre, Italy's Permanent Representative to the IAEA, said the country was pleased to renew its cooperation with the Department of Safeguards. She highlighted Italy's scientific and technological strengths and expressed the country's commitment to supporting the agency's international verification work through continued collaboration.

Romania Expands Cooperation Framework

Romania formally signed its MSSP arrangements on 4 September 2026. In recent years, the country's National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) has hosted technical visits to Romanian nuclear facilities, allowing IAEA staff to gain practical experience and direct exposure to nuclear technologies in operation.

The new agreement establishes a formal framework for deeper cooperation between CNCAN and the IAEA, particularly in the training of safeguards inspectors. It also opens opportunities for collaboration in additional safeguards-related fields.

Cantemir Marian Ciurea-Ercău, President of CNCAN, said Romania remains committed to supporting international safeguards efforts and strengthening cooperation in response to emerging verification challenges. He emphasized the importance of innovation and international partnerships in maintaining the global nuclear non-proliferation system.

IAEA support programme network grows to 26 member countries

With Italy and Romania joining the network, the total number of Member State Support Programmes has increased to 26. These partnerships provide the IAEA with vital technical expertise, financial assistance and operational support that help maintain and strengthen its verification capabilities.

By expanding cooperation with member countries, the agency can continue improving the tools and methods used to monitor nuclear materials worldwide, providing greater confidence that nuclear technologies remain dedicated to peaceful purposes and supporting international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.