Global CO2 Growth Has Tripled Since the 1960s as New Energy Technologies Raise Climate Concerns

Atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations reached unprecedented levels in 2025, intensifying long-term warming pressures while exposing a less visible challenge for global climate action: the technologies replacing carbon-intensive energy systems can introduce atmospheric risks of their own.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recorded a global average carbon dioxide concentration of 426.8 parts per million (ppm), equivalent to 153% of its pre-industrial level. Methane and nitrous oxide also reached new highs, extending an accumulation of heat-trapping gases whose climatic consequences will persist well beyond present emissions and policy decisions.

The findings arrive ahead of COP31, scheduled for November 9–20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye, where countries are seeking to convert climate commitments into concrete action. Yet the atmospheric measurements reveal a fundamental challenge: reducing emissions and reversing their accumulated effects are two different stages of climate progress.

The climate problem is accumulating faster than annual emissions figures reveal

Atmospheric carbon dioxide is increasing substantially faster than it did six decades ago. During the 1960s, concentrations rose by approximately 0.8 ppm annually. Between 2011 and 2020, that average reached 2.4 ppm, representing a threefold acceleration in the rate at which carbon dioxide accumulated in the atmosphere.

The latest annual increase reinforces this trajectory. Carbon dioxide concentrations climbed by 2.8 ppm between 2024 and 2025, exceeding the previous decade's average despite remaining below the exceptional increase recorded during 2023–2024. When WMO began publishing its Greenhouse Gas Bulletin in 2004, atmospheric CO2 stood at 377.5 ppm.

These measurements expose a critical distinction frequently obscured in climate debates. Annual emissions describe the quantity of greenhouse gases released during a particular period, while atmospheric concentrations capture the accumulated burden remaining after natural absorption. Approximately half of emitted carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere, with oceans and terrestrial ecosystems absorbing the remainder.

Consequently, even a reduction in annual emissions would not automatically produce a decline in atmospheric CO2. The continuing accumulation reflects the long-lasting influence of previous releases, making atmospheric concentration trends an essential measure of the underlying climate challenge.

The warming effect is already substantial. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Annual Greenhouse Gas Index, radiative forcing from long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 56% between 1990 and 2025. Carbon dioxide accounted for approximately 81% of that increase, demonstrating its dominant contribution to the growing warming influence.

WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett warned that greenhouse gases are trapping unprecedented amounts of heat, contributing to extreme weather risks affecting economies and societies. With the past 11 years ranking as the warmest on record, the persistence of atmospheric carbon dioxide creates warming pressures extending across decades and centuries.

Methane and nitrous oxide complicate the path to atmospheric stability

Carbon dioxide dominates the long-term picture, but record concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide demonstrate why climate strategies must address multiple gases simultaneously. Their sources, atmospheric behaviour and warming effects differ, creating distinct challenges for monitoring and emissions management.

Methane concentrations reached 1,948 parts per billion in 2025, equivalent to 267% of pre-industrial levels. Responsible for approximately 16% of the warming influence associated with long-lived greenhouse gases, methane has a considerably shorter atmospheric lifetime than carbon dioxide but remains a significant contributor to climate change.

Human activities account for approximately 65% of methane emissions, including livestock production, rice cultivation, fossil fuel exploitation, landfills and biomass burning. Natural sources, particularly wetlands, contribute the remaining 35%, introducing another complication because some natural emissions sources are themselves sensitive to climatic conditions.

Nitrous oxide presents a different emissions profile. Its atmospheric concentration reached 339.1 parts per billion in 2025, with sources including fertilizer use, industrial processes and biomass burning alongside natural emissions. Its continued accumulation demonstrates how agricultural and industrial activities contribute to warming beyond carbon dioxide.

The simultaneous rise across all three gases complicates the assessment of climate progress. Improvements affecting one emissions source cannot independently resolve atmospheric accumulation across others. Their combined trajectory also reinforces the need for consistent measurements capable of distinguishing individual gases and identifying changes over time.

For climate policymakers, the figures indicate that energy decarbonization alone cannot describe the full atmospheric challenge. Agriculture, industrial operations, waste-related activities and climate-sensitive natural systems remain relevant to understanding the evolving composition of the atmosphere.

Electrification and hydrogen bring hidden risks into the climate equation

Perhaps the most revealing dimension of the WMO findings concerns two gases associated with cleaner energy technologies: sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and molecular hydrogen. Their growing atmospheric presence raises questions about how decarbonization can proceed without creating additional warming pressures.

SF6 is primarily used to suppress electrical sparks in electricity distribution equipment. Its atmospheric concentration has increased steadily over three decades alongside expanding electrification, with the WMO reporting a record annual increase in 2025.

Its climate characteristics are particularly concerning. SF6 remains in the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years and has a 100-year global warming potential approximately 24,300 times that of carbon dioxide. Its persistence means releases associated with electrical infrastructure can create consequences lasting far beyond equipment lifetimes.

Hydrogen presents a different challenge. Atmospheric hydrogen concentrations increased by 5.3% between 2010 and 2024 as attention has expanded toward its applications in steelmaking, shipping, energy storage and transport. Although hydrogen is not itself a greenhouse gas, it influences atmospheric chemistry and can indirectly contribute to warming.

Leakage from production facilities, pipelines, storage tanks and fuel cells therefore represents a potential vulnerability. Unlike SF6, hydrogen's concern lies in its indirect atmospheric effects rather than exceptionally persistent direct greenhouse warming. These risks do not establish that electrification or hydrogen deployment undermines decarbonization overall. Instead, they reveal why the environmental performance of emerging energy systems cannot be assessed solely through the conventional emissions they replace.

WMO's Global Atmosphere Watch programme monitors both gases and supports internationally recognized measurement standards. Its observations offer a means of detecting emerging atmospheric changes and examining their origins as energy infrastructure evolves.