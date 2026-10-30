WMO's Review of 35 Countries Maps Progress and Funding for Early Warnings

A World Meteorological Organization analysis of 35 government-validated national roadmaps shows how countries are turning the Early Warnings for All initiative into practical plans, identifying substantial funding and coordination needs. More than 50 countries are advancing the initiative, known as EW4All, through stages ranging from roadmap preparation and national validation to implementation. With the 2027 target approaching, the challenge is to turn those plans into timely, accessible warnings that help people act before disasters strike.

The 35 countries reviewed represent approximately 960 million people, including 339 million children aged up to 14 and 128 million young people aged 18–24. They span five geographical regions and include Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States, and countries affected by fragility and conflict. Their participation demonstrates the relevance of early warning systems across countries with very different institutional, technical and financial capacities.

National roadmaps draw on assessments of multi-hazard early warning systems, translating gaps across four connected pillars into priorities, budgets and implementation schedules. WMO projects have supported assessments, stakeholder consultations and roadmap validation, alongside efforts to mobilise technical assistance and investment. The resulting plans give governments and partners a shared framework for extending protection to communities most exposed to hazards.

Investment needs reach $1.38 billion across 20 national plans

Among the 20 roadmaps with clear budget allocations, identified investment needs total approximately $1.38 billion, averaging $69 million per country. Funding is needed across the full early warning system, including governance, coordination, stronger institutions, monitoring and evaluation, and data sharing. The findings show that fragmented projects and short funding cycles cannot provide the sustained support required to establish and maintain effective services.

Investment priorities differ by national circumstances, with Least Developed Countries often needing foundational systems and countries affected by conflict requiring stronger preparedness, response and continuity of services. Small Island Developing States identify needs across the entire warning system, and middle-income countries increasingly prioritise modernisation, innovation and improvements to existing services. Predictable financing and coordinated technical support will be essential to translate these different needs into functioning national systems.

National leadership connects institutions and broadens hazard coverage

National ownership is a defining feature of the roadmaps, which have received endorsement from presidents, prime ministers, cabinets and ministers, often across several government departments. The plans connect with Sendai Framework commitments, national risk management policies, adaptation plans, climate commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals. Implementation involves meteorological and hydrological services, disaster management authorities, technology ministries, regulators, telecommunications operators, sectoral ministries, businesses, civil society and local communities.

The roadmaps identify 16 hazards, covering floods, droughts, storms, earthquakes, technological threats and terrorism, bringing different sectors and disciplines into a common planning process. Floods, drought, earthquakes, landslides and storms are the five most frequently identified hazards, reflecting the breadth of risks countries need to address. Effective collaboration across local, national, regional and global levels can take years to mature, making sustained partnerships central to implementation.

Regional cooperation provides a foundation for wider delivery

Regional frameworks reinforce national plans, with Africa drawing on its EW4All roadmap, meteorological and early action strategies, and cooperation through regional economic communities. South America has a WMO regional action plan, and Caribbean countries have a multi-hazard early warning roadmap agreed in 2021. Across Asia and the South-West Pacific, a regional strategy adopted by ESCAP in 2023 supports the 2027 goal, complemented by WMO regional work programmes and an emerging ASEAN roadmap linked to its 2026–2030 disaster management programme.

Central Asian countries are seeking international support for a regional early warning mechanism, and Pacific cooperation draws on regional development and meteorological strategies, including the Weather Ready Pacific Programme. Europe's established cooperation arrangements and the European Union Disaster Resilience Goals support stronger risk assessment, preparedness, warning and response. These frameworks help countries coordinate priorities and strengthen services beyond national borders.

The roadmaps identify opportunities to align support from UN agencies, intergovernmental organisations, development banks, regional bodies and bilateral donors, alongside CREWS, the Systematic Observations Financing Facility and the Green Climate Fund. Using national priorities to guide complementary, sequenced investment programmes can reduce duplication and strengthen government leadership. Success will depend on sustained political commitment, financing and technical support that deliver warnings people can receive, understand and use, especially those facing the greatest risks.