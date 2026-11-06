Could the Strongest El Niño Since 1950 Trigger a Major Pacific Climate Crisis?

A strengthening El Niño is expected to bring unusually dry weather to large parts of the western Pacific between November 2026 and January 2027, increasing concerns about drinking water supplies, agriculture and the safety of communities already experiencing months of limited rainfall.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and its Pacific Regional Climate Centre Network, several island countries could face worsening drought conditions as rainfall declines and temperatures rise. The forecast comes at a difficult time for communities in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, where water shortages were reported between May and October 2026.

Climate experts warn that the developing El Niño could become the strongest recorded since 1950, with its effects expected to continue into 2027. The outlook also highlights risks from marine heatwaves, coral bleaching and tropical cyclones, creating additional challenges for coastal communities and economies that depend heavily on marine resources.

Pacific Countries Face Growing Water Shortages

The seasonal climate outlook predicts below-normal rainfall across several parts of the north-western and south-western Pacific, including areas stretching from Palau to the Marshall Islands and from central and southern Papua New Guinea to southern French Polynesia.

Countries already struggling with limited freshwater supplies could experience greater pressure on drinking water, farming and daily household activities. Rising temperatures may increase evaporation and intensify dry conditions in regions where El Niño typically reduces rainfall.

Not every part of the Pacific is expected to experience the same conditions. Communities along the equatorial region, particularly between Nauru and eastern Kiribati, are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the November-to-January period.

The WMO outlook indicates a high probability that the current El Niño will become the strongest event recorded since 1950. It is expected to persist through March to May 2027, with some environmental and economic effects potentially continuing beyond its conclusion.

Rising Ocean Temperatures Put Coral Reefs at Risk

Above-normal air temperatures are predicted across much of the western and central tropical Pacific, including areas extending from Papua New Guinea towards New Caledonia.

Higher temperatures can place additional pressure on communities experiencing water shortages, particularly where agriculture and freshwater availability depend on regular seasonal rainfall. Cooler-than-normal conditions are forecast in parts of the region between Fiji and southern French Polynesia.

Ocean conditions are also expected to become increasingly concerning, with strong to extreme marine heatwaves forecast around eastern Kiribati. Coral reefs in central and eastern Kiribati face a heightened risk of bleaching through February 2027 as unusually warm ocean waters place stress on marine ecosystems.

Coral bleaching occurs when prolonged heat causes corals to lose the microscopic algae that provide much of their energy and colour. Severe or repeated bleaching can weaken reef ecosystems, threatening marine biodiversity and the fisheries that support many Pacific island communities.

Tropical Cyclone Risks Remain Across the South-West Pacific

The November 2026 to April 2027 tropical cyclone season is expected to bring normal to above-normal cyclone activity across the south-west Pacific, according to the regional climate outlook.

Areas near and east of the International Date Line could experience more cyclone activity than usual, increasing concerns about strong winds, heavy rainfall and damage to coastal infrastructure. Western parts of the region are forecast to experience normal or below-normal cyclone activity, though powerful storms remain possible even during less active seasons.

Recent weather-related disasters have already demonstrated the vulnerability of Pacific communities. National meteorological services reported more than 57 deaths in disasters at sea across Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji during the May-to-October period.

Tropical cyclones also damaged homes and infrastructure in Micronesia, with nine deaths reported in Chuuk State in the Federated States of Micronesia. These incidents highlight the importance of reliable weather information, early warnings and disaster preparedness across island communities.

Climate Forum Calls Attention to Health and Environmental Risks

The seasonal outlook was issued on 23 October 2026 following the 19th Pacific Islands Climate and Ocean Forum, held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on 20–21 October. The forum brought together national meteorological and hydrological services, regional organisations, humanitarian partners and food security agencies to review recent climate impacts and discuss emerging seasonal risks.

Participants included the World Food Programme, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Weather-related problems reported between May and October extended beyond water shortages and tropical cyclones. Several western Pacific countries experienced dengue outbreaks, and Vanuatu recorded increased cases of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.

Lower sea levels were also associated with fish deaths in the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, adding pressure to communities dependent on fisheries for food and income.

The latest outlook underscores the importance of preparing for several climate threats at the same time, particularly in countries facing limited freshwater resources and growing exposure to extreme weather. Continued regional cooperation, dependable climate forecasts and stronger community preparedness will be essential for reducing the impacts of El Niño across the Pacific.