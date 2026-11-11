The World Wants to Quit Fossil Fuels, but COP31 Exposes a Costly Reality

The global shift away from fossil fuels is confronting an uncomfortable economic reality: producing cleaner electricity is becoming cheaper, but building the systems needed to deliver it remains expensive. At COP31 in Antalya, discussions have moved beyond commitments to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas towards the practical difficulties of financing energy infrastructure, expanding electricity access and protecting economies against volatile fuel markets.

Brazil's presentation of a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels has sharpened attention on how countries can translate international climate commitments into national economic decisions. Alongside Türkiye's ambitious electrification initiative and renewed efforts to modernise electricity networks, the agenda exposes a growing divide between the technological feasibility of cleaner energy and the financial capacity to deploy it.

Fossil Fuel Dependence Is Becoming an Economic Liability

Three years after governments agreed at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, the challenge has shifted towards implementation. Brazil's roadmap, first released on November 3 and formally presented at COP31, approaches the transition through national circumstances rather than prescribing identical measures for economies with different resources, industries and development priorities.

For fossil fuel-producing countries, reducing dependence on oil and gas raises difficult questions about public revenues, employment and industrial restructuring. Import-dependent economies face a different calculation, balancing the investment required for alternative energy systems against continued exposure to international fuel prices. Both must establish credible financing arrangements before long-term commitments can become operational plans.

The economic argument for diversification has strengthened amid energy market disruption. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the European Union had incurred more than €100 billion in additional fossil fuel import costs since the current escalation in the Middle East began, while petrol and diesel prices had increased across 130 countries. His warning underscored how changing suppliers cannot fully insulate economies from globally transmitted price shocks.

Such exposure gives domestic renewable electricity an economic significance extending beyond emissions reduction. Countries capable of generating more electricity from local renewable resources could reduce some dependence on imported fuels. However, achieving that outcome requires investment in generation, electricity networks and technologies capable of replacing direct fossil fuel consumption across transport, heating and industry.

Brazil's roadmap addresses fossil fuel demand, production and supply, alongside the economic consequences of reducing their use. It also proposes indicators for assessing national readiness and identifying implementation barriers. Yet its voluntary character leaves an important accountability question unanswered: whether governments will convert planning frameworks into funded measures capable of delivering measurable reductions in fossil fuel dependence.

Guterres has urged countries to establish national transition plans containing clear timelines and financing requirements, demonstrating measurable progress by 2028. The proposed benchmark offers a potential test of implementation, although the initiative creates no new binding obligations. Its effectiveness will depend on decisions taken by individual governments and the international cooperation available to support them.

The Clean Energy Bottleneck Is Moving to Electricity Networks

Türkiye's 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge places electricity consumption at the centre of the transition debate. The ambition is to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption from just over 20% to 35% by 2035, encouraging greater use of electric transport, heating and industrial technologies instead of systems directly dependent on fossil fuels.

Electrification, however, cannot deliver its full climate benefits without cleaner electricity generation. Expanding electric buses, industrial equipment and alternative heating systems increases reliance on power networks already facing substantial infrastructure constraints. The transition consequently requires simultaneous changes in how electricity is generated, transported and consumed, rather than treating each component as an independent policy objective.

One of the clearest warnings concerns the enormous backlog of energy projects awaiting grid access. Dario Liguti of the UN Economic Commission for Europe told UN News that approximately 2,500 gigawatts of power generation and other energy projects are awaiting connections worldwide. Some installations cannot connect, while others must restrict production because existing networks lack sufficient capacity.

This creates a fundamental mismatch between renewable energy investment and usable electricity supply. Building additional solar and wind capacity cannot guarantee corresponding increases in electricity delivered to households or businesses. Transmission bottlenecks can prevent completed projects from operating fully, leaving energy systems unable to accommodate generation capacity developed specifically to support the transition.

Liguti has called for millions of kilometres of additional transmission lines alongside improvements to existing networks. The UN's Global Grids Accelerator also seeks to unlock investment in electricity infrastructure and accelerate modernisation. These initiatives reflect the growing importance of treating grid development as an essential investment requirement rather than a secondary consideration following renewable energy expansion.

Cheaper Renewables Cannot Overcome Unequal Financing Alone

The financing challenge is especially acute for poorer economies, where competitive renewable technologies can remain difficult to deploy because of expensive borrowing. Olli-Pekka Kuusela of the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research highlighted how substantial upfront investment requirements interact with higher capital costs, making otherwise attractive clean energy projects financially challenging.

Development banks could ease these constraints through lower-interest loans, but financing needs extend beyond renewable generation. Countries must also invest in distribution networks, transmission infrastructure and reliable electricity services. Where resources are limited, governments face competing demands between expanding access, improving existing systems and replacing fossil fuel-based energy consumption.

In sub-Saharan Africa, more than half a billion people still lack electricity. Expanding reliable supply could support manufacturing, public services and electric transport, linking energy investment with broader development objectives. Yet these potential benefits depend on affordability and dependable infrastructure, not merely the installation of additional generation capacity.

Climate vulnerability adds another complication. Severe drought in Zambia reduced hydropower generation, contributing to blackouts and electricity rationing. Expanding solar generation and strengthening connections with neighbouring countries could help address similar disruptions, demonstrating why cleaner energy systems also require diversification and resilience against changing environmental conditions.

Overall, COP31 has exposed a transition shaped by three interconnected constraints: economic dependence on fossil fuels, inadequate electricity infrastructure and unequal access to affordable investment. Brazil's roadmap, Türkiye's electrification ambition and international grid initiatives address different parts of this challenge, but their combined effectiveness remains uncertain.

The next measure of progress will be whether governments can align national financing plans, electricity network expansion and fossil fuel reduction efforts. With a proposed 2028 progress benchmark and a 2035 electrification ambition, the central question is increasingly whether countries can finance and deliver the infrastructure required to make their energy commitments achievable.