From Radon Maps to Reactor Checks: IAEA Praises Jordan's Nuclear Safety Oversight

Jordan has received a positive assessment of its nuclear and radiation safety regulations following an international review by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The review found that the country has a comprehensive and well-established regulatory system designed to protect people and the environment from risks associated with nuclear and radiation technologies. Experts also identified four areas where further improvements could strengthen regulatory oversight and help Jordan maintain safety standards as its use of nuclear technology develops.

The nine-day Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission took place from 2 to 10 November 2026 at the Jordanian government's request, with the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) hosting the international team. Twelve experts from Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Lithuania, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland participated alongside three IAEA staff members. The assessment followed internationally recognized IAEA Safety Standards and the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources, examining how effectively Jordan regulates nuclear and radiation activities.

Jordan currently uses radioactive sources in hospitals, industrial operations and scientific research, making reliable safety regulations essential to protect workers, patients and surrounding communities. The country operates the Jordan Research and Training Reactor, which supports scientific research and training activities requiring careful regulatory supervision. Jordan is also considering nuclear power as a possible part of its future energy strategy to diversify electricity generation and strengthen long-term energy security.

International Experts Identify Seven Strengths in Jordan's Safety System

The IAEA team examined several important parts of Jordan's regulatory framework, including government responsibilities, licensing procedures, safety assessments, inspections, enforcement measures and emergency preparedness. Experts interviewed government officials and regulatory staff to understand how safety requirements are implemented and how institutions respond to potential radiation-related risks. Site visits included the Jordan Research and Training Reactor, Al Basheer Hospital's radiotherapy and nuclear medicine facilities, the Radioactive Waste Treatment Facility and the Gamma Irradiation Facility used for sterilizing medical products.

The review highlighted seven examples of good performance by EMRC, recognizing its continued participation in international safety assessments, commitment to transparency and willingness to improve regulatory practices. Experts praised communication initiatives that make radiation safety information accessible to different communities, including sign language interpretation and educational activities designed for children and the wider public. These efforts demonstrate how public awareness and inclusive communication can help people understand radiation-related activities and build confidence in national safety institutions.

Jordan also received recognition for promoting radiation protection in industries working with naturally occurring radioactive materials and for identifying good safety practices among licensed organizations. The team praised innovative radon mapping techniques used in hard-to-access locations, providing information on potential exposure to naturally occurring radioactive gas. Another positive finding involved Jordan's graded approach to emergency preparedness for radioactive material transport, allowing safety measures to reflect the level of risk involved.

Four Recommendations Focus on Stronger Regulation and Record Management

The international review identified four main areas where Jordan could make its nuclear and radiation safety system more effective and consistent with international requirements. Experts recommended further developing EMRC's integrated management system and improving the consistency of important regulatory activities, including authorization, safety reviews, assessments, inspections and enforcement procedures. Strengthening these processes could help regulators carry out their responsibilities more efficiently and maintain dependable oversight of organizations using radioactive materials.

The team also recommended improving specific safety requirements and regulatory arrangements, including authorization provisions covering the complete lifecycle of facilities that use radiation sources. Modernizing regulatory records and record-keeping practices was identified as another important priority, helping authorities maintain accurate information about licensed facilities, inspections and compliance activities. These improvements would support stronger accountability and provide regulators with better information to monitor safety performance and respond to potential problems.

Jordan's Commitment to Nuclear Safety Supports Future Energy Plans

Ramzi Jammal, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and leader of the review mission, praised Jordan's commitment to maintaining strong regulatory institutions and improving its safety practices. He emphasized that effective nuclear safety depends on more than having appropriate laws and procedures, requiring continuous learning, regular evaluation and a willingness to address weaknesses. The mission represents Jordan's second IRRS review cycle, following an initial assessment in 2014 and a follow-up mission in 2017, reflecting its continued engagement with international safety experts.

Zeyad Al-Saaydeh, Chairman of the EMRC Board of Commissioners, described the review as an opportunity to strengthen independent regulation and improve protection for people and the environment. He explained that international cooperation helps Jordan identify improvements in licensing, inspections, safety assessments and enforcement, supporting the responsible use of nuclear and radiation technologies for peaceful purposes. Hilaire Mansoux, Head of the IAEA Regulatory Infrastructure and Transport Safety Section, also recognized Jordan's commitment to strengthening its regulatory infrastructure and improving safety nationwide.

The IAEA is expected to provide the final mission report to the Jordanian government about three months after the review, giving authorities a detailed assessment of the findings and recommendations. Its internationally recognised safety standards guide radiation risk management, community protection, and responsible nuclear operations, while each country retains responsibility for its national safety system. For Jordan, the review offers an opportunity to improve existing protections and prepare its regulatory institutions for future developments in nuclear technology and energy planning.