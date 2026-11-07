How Can Countries Keep Radioactive Waste Safe? IAEA Experts Explore New Solutions

Managing radioactive waste safely begins with understanding exactly what it contains, how dangerous its radiation levels may be and which methods can prevent risks to people and the environment. Accurate measurements and detailed records help countries determine how radioactive materials should be treated, stored and eventually disposed of without creating unnecessary hazards. To strengthen these capabilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) brought together 74 specialists from 42 countries to exchange knowledge about advanced measurement techniques, laboratory analysis and radioactive waste management.

The Technical Meeting on Advanced Techniques for Radioactive Waste Characterization took place in Szeged, Hungary, from 5 to 9 October 2026, with support from the IAEA's technical cooperation programme. Hosted by ELI ERIC/ELI-ALPS and ISOTOPTECH Zrt., the gathering marked the fifteenth anniversary of the International Network of Laboratories for Nuclear Waste Characterization (LABONET). Experts discussed practical methods for improving waste analysis, maintaining reliable records and using scientific information to make safer decisions about radioactive materials.

Radioactive waste characterization involves examining the radioactive substances present in waste, measuring their activity and understanding the physical properties that influence how the materials should be managed. This process becomes especially challenging when dealing with older waste that has incomplete documentation or containers where radioactive substances are distributed unevenly. Andrea Beatrix Kadar, President of the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority, emphasized the importance of reliable characterization and the need for safety regulations to keep pace with scientific developments and the challenges associated with dismantling nuclear facilities.

Accurate Waste Records Help Countries Make Safer Disposal Decisions

Experts highlighted the importance of collecting detailed information about radioactive waste as early as possible, particularly when knowledge about the processes that produced it remains available. Experience from Ukraine's Rivne Nuclear Power Plant showed how separating waste according to its material characteristics can make testing and treatment more effective. Maintaining accurate records from the beginning helps specialists understand waste properties, select suitable treatment methods and avoid difficulties during future storage or disposal operations.

Canada and Brazil shared approaches to developing digital waste inventories, focusing on how organized information can improve monitoring and support better management decisions. Lithuania presented its experience examining historical radioactive waste recovered from the Maisiagala storage facility, demonstrating the challenges of identifying materials stored many years earlier. These examples reinforced the need for traceable documentation and regularly updated inventories, especially when new measurements reveal important information about previously stored waste.

Measuring certain radioactive substances directly can be difficult because their radiation may be hard to detect or require complex laboratory procedures. Specialists discussed the use of scaling factors, which rely on known relationships between different radionuclides to estimate the activity of substances that cannot easily be measured. Reliable results depend on collecting representative samples, understanding measurement uncertainty and reviewing calculations whenever waste characteristics or operating conditions change.

Advanced Imaging and Laboratory Techniques Improve Waste Analysis

Modern technologies are giving specialists more detailed information about radioactive materials stored inside containers, helping them identify areas that may require additional investigation. Participants examined gamma radiation measurements, advanced imaging, three-dimensional mapping and specialized systems capable of measuring radioactive substances inside waste drums. Laboratory techniques using X-rays were discussed for their ability to identify chemical elements and crystalline materials, providing valuable information about the composition and behaviour of radioactive waste.

Leonardus van Velzen, Chairman of LABONET, explained that reliable characterization requires more than sophisticated measuring instruments because sampling quality, validated methods and correct interpretation are equally important. Laboratories must ensure that their measurements represent the waste being examined and that the findings can support practical decisions about treatment, storage and disposal. Discussions addressed how laboratories should report results close to regulatory classification or waste acceptance limits, particularly when small measurement uncertainties could influence whether a waste package qualifies for disposal.

A technical visit to the ELI-ALPS research facility introduced participants to advanced laser-based research and its possible applications in radioactive waste characterization. Experts explored how imaging and materials research might reveal internal structures, tiny pores and defects in waste forms, offering a better understanding of materials used to prepare radioactive waste for storage. Practical applications would require further testing and validation under realistic waste management conditions before these techniques could be widely adopted.

Fifteen Years of LABONET Cooperation Strengthens Global Waste Safety

The meeting included a visit to Hungary's Bátaapáti National Radioactive Waste Repository, where participants observed how characterization information supports decisions about accepting waste packages for disposal. The visit demonstrated the importance of accurate radiation measurements, reliable documentation and detailed knowledge of waste properties when assessing compliance with disposal requirements. ISOTOPTECH's contribution to international training was recognized, including its work hosting scientific visits, providing expert guidance and supporting technical cooperation projects in IAEA Member States.

LABONET has spent fifteen years connecting laboratories, researchers, waste producers and management organizations facing similar challenges in radioactive waste characterization. IAEA Radioactive Waste Management Specialist Felicia Dragolici emphasized the network's role in helping countries build practical capabilities suited to their own waste management needs. Future priorities include specialized training, comparisons of measurement results between laboratories and knowledge-sharing on difficult-to-measure radionuclides, particularly for countries developing their first characterization facilities.

Continued international cooperation is expected to help countries improve radioactive waste inventories, strengthen confidence in laboratory findings and develop management strategies suited to national circumstances. The IAEA will bring specialists together again during the International Conference on Advancement in Radioactive Waste Management, scheduled for 11–15 October 2027 at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The conference will explore how new technologies, practical experience and better coordination can support safer, more efficient and sustainable radioactive waste management, covering everything from initial characterization and processing to long-term storage and disposal.