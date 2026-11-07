Strong Nuclear Safety, New Challenges: What the IAEA Found During Its Russia Review

Russia has a strong and independent nuclear safety regulator with well-established systems for protecting people and the environment from radiation risks, according to a new assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A team of international experts praised the country's commitment to nuclear safety, regulatory oversight and the development of a strong safety culture across its extensive nuclear industry. The review also identified areas requiring improvement, including better cooperation between regulatory authorities, stronger workforce planning and more structured training for nuclear safety inspectors.

The findings followed a 13-day Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission conducted from 25 October to 6 November 2026 at the request of the Russian government. Hosted by the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor), the mission brought together 21 senior regulatory experts from 17 IAEA Member States, three IAEA staff members and two observers. The international team examined Russia's nuclear and radiation safety regulations against IAEA safety standards, assessing how effectively the country manages safety responsibilities across its nuclear facilities and activities.

Russia operates one of the world's largest and most diverse nuclear programmes, making effective regulation essential for protecting workers, communities and the environment. Nuclear reactors generated approximately 18.7% of the country's electricity in 2025, with government plans calling for nuclear power's contribution to increase to 25% by 2045. The country is expanding its nuclear technology capabilities through fast neutron reactors, small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants, creating additional responsibilities for regulators overseeing emerging technologies.

International Experts Examine Russia's Nuclear Regulatory System

The IAEA review covered a wide range of nuclear activities, including power plants, research reactors, nuclear fuel production facilities, radioactive waste management and the decommissioning of nuclear installations. Experts also examined the transportation of radioactive materials, radiation sources, occupational exposure, medical radiation use and public radiation exposure. Emergency preparedness, response arrangements and the relationship between nuclear safety and nuclear security formed important parts of the assessment.

Inspectors reviewed official documents, interviewed regulatory officials and visited several facilities to understand how nuclear safety requirements are enforced in everyday operations. These visits included a nuclear power plant, nuclear fuel and research facilities, a specialist medical centre and a radioactive waste management site. The mission built on earlier IAEA assessments conducted in 2009 and 2013, allowing experts to examine improvements made to Russia's nuclear regulatory framework over the intervening years.

The review team found that Russia maintains a good level of compliance with international nuclear safety standards and has developed a competent regulatory authority with considerable experience supervising complex nuclear operations. Rostechnadzor received recognition for its systematic approach to updating national regulations to address existing nuclear facilities and advanced technologies under development. Experts also acknowledged the government's commitment to treating nuclear safety as a national priority supported by established regulatory policies.

Strong Safety Practices Recognized Alongside Areas Needing Improvement

Several regulatory practices attracted positive attention, including initiatives encouraging younger professionals to pursue careers in nuclear safety regulation and efforts to modernize the country's legal framework. The team praised Russia's safety classification system for equipment and components used in nuclear fuel cycle facilities, together with the inclusion of industrial safety considerations during inspections of decommissioning activities. These measures demonstrate how the country has strengthened important parts of its regulatory system since previous international reviews.

The assessment identified weaknesses that could affect regulatory effectiveness as Russia expands its nuclear programme and introduces more complex technologies. Experts recommended improving coordination between authorities responsible for nuclear energy supervision, regularly updating Rostechnadzor's workforce development plans and creating a more comprehensive integrated management system. Another important recommendation concerned establishing formal training and qualification procedures for inspectors, covering technical knowledge, human factors and organizational responsibilities according to the risks involved.

Faizan Mansoor, an adviser to the Government of Pakistan and leader of the IRRS mission, recognized Russia's emphasis on nuclear safety at the highest levels of government. IAEA Deputy Director General Karine Herviou also praised the country's continued participation in international nuclear safety initiatives and its contribution to developing global safety standards. Both officials emphasized that the review's recommendations could help Russia improve regulatory performance and strengthen protection against nuclear and radiation hazards.

Russia's Expanding Nuclear Programme Requires Continued Regulatory Improvements

Rostechnadzor Chairman Alexander Trembitsky said Russia had invited international experts to conduct an impartial assessment because maintaining nuclear safety requires constant attention and a willingness to improve established practices. He highlighted the growing international demand for Russian nuclear technologies and the importance of maintaining confidence in the country's regulatory institutions through cooperation with foreign nuclear safety authorities. Trembitsky described the recommendations as valuable opportunities to strengthen oversight and reaffirmed the importance of learning from experienced regulators working in other countries.

The mission's findings carry particular importance as Russia develops advanced nuclear reactors and increases its reliance on nuclear electricity generation over the coming decades. Maintaining a skilled regulatory workforce, coordinating responsibilities across government institutions and adapting inspection procedures to new technologies will be essential for managing the safety challenges associated with this expansion. The IAEA's final report, containing detailed recommendations and suggestions, will be submitted to the Russian government to support further improvements.

The IAEA Safety Standards provide internationally recognized principles, requirements and guidance for protecting people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. The IRRS programme uses these standards to help countries evaluate regulatory arrangements, exchange practical experience and identify opportunities for improving nuclear safety oversight. Russia's latest assessment recognizes the progress already achieved and identifies measures that could help its regulatory framework remain effective as the country's nuclear industry continues to develop.