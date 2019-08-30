Earthquake hits parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, felt reports from Srebrenik, Tuzla

An earthquake has hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake that majorly hit Tuzla city of the country with felt reports coming from up to 100km away measured 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 89 km north of Sarajevo at a depth of 10 km.

A number of felt reports came from Srebrenik and Tuzla with many witnesses saying that the quake was short but strong.

According to one testimony from Srebrenik on the website of EMSC, the quake was "Short but strong." Another also said, "It wasn't long but it was strong."

One witness from the same city reported, "A really strong quake, I was in bed and it woke me up. I jumped from the bed and ran outside, to my surprise houses in my neighborhood looked like they're swinging. The window on my neighbor's house was open and as the earthquake was in the progress it was moving left/right - open/close motion."

One witness from Tuzla said, "It was scary. I'm on the 2nd floor of the house in Tuzla. And I never felt this strong before."

Another one in the same city reported, "Everything shaking flower vase fell from the table. Lasted for about 30 seconds."

Yet another person from Tuzla said, "The strongest ever in Tuzla. Everything was shaking right-left, for at least 10s"