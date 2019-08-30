Earthquake hits Dodecanese Islands; felt reports from Greece, Turkey

An earthquake has hit the region of Dodecanese Islands, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicenter of the quake was located 58 km southwest of Soke district of Aydın Province in the Aegean region of western Turkey at a depth of 12 km.

The felt reports came from Turkey as well as Greece.

According to one testimony reported from Greece on the website of EMSC, the shaking lasted for around five seconds.

Another witness from Greece reported it was a powerful vibration and lasted for five seconds.

According to one witness from the same country, the quake was "quick but quite strong and loud."

One witness from Turkey reported that they were watching TV when their chair vibrated and TV stand shook.

Another witness said, the quake came with noise and lasted for short duration but was effective.

One witness from Didim in Turkey reported, "Long time since we felt it that strong here in Didim, Turkey! Good, it was a short period."