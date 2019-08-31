Delhi witnesses slight rise in mercury

It was a hot day in Delhi on Saturday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The Ridge observatory recorded 11 mm of rainfall, while the Safdarjung observatory recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall, a meteorological department official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The relative humidity level oscillated between 80-50 per cent, the official said. The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for Sunday with light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature will be at 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 28 degrees Celsius.

