BRIEF-Fitch Says Protectionism Choking Global Growth Prospects

Fitch Ratings: * FITCH SAYS PROTECTIONISM CHOKING GLOBAL GROWTH PROSPECTS

* CHINA'S GROWTH RATE IS NOW EXPECTED TO FALL TO 6.1% IN 2019 AND 5.7% IN 2020, DOWN FROM 6.2% AND 6.0%, RESPECTIVELY * EUROZONE GROWTH IS NOW FORECAST AT 1.1% IN BOTH 2019 AND 2020 COMPARED TO 1.2% FOR 2019 AND 1.3% FOR 2020 IN JUNE

* US GROWTH FORECASTS HAVE BEEN LOWERED TO 2.3% IN 2019 AND 1.7% IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2.4% AND 1.8% RESPECTIVELY, IN JUNE * EUROZONE GROWTH PROSPECTS ARE AT RISK FROM REAL POSSIBILITY OF A 'NO-DEAL' BREXIT, A SCENARIO THAT COULD SPARK A SIGNIFICANT UK RECESSION IN 2020

* INTENSIFICATION OF DOWNSIDE GLOBAL RISKS SINCE FED CUT INTEREST RATES IN JULY NOW LOOKS LIKELY TO PROMPT ANOTHER 25BP CUT IN DECEMBER 2019 * A SERIES OF FURTHER RATE CUTS IS UNLIKELY AFTER DEC AND WE SEE FED ON HOLD THROUGH 2020

* ECB LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE SIGNIFICANT FRESH ACCOMMODATION VERY SOON, INCLUDING A RESTART OF ASSET PURCHASES IN OCTOBER * TRADE POLICY DISRUPTIONS LIKE SHARP ESCALATION IN US-CHINA TRADE WAR AND RISKS OF A 'NO-DEAL' BREXIT ARE DARKENING GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* IN UPDATE OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FORECASTS, IT HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT DOWNWARD REVISIONS TO CHINA, EUROZONE GDP GROWTH FORECASTS OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS Source text for Eikon:

