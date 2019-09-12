Exhibition on discoveries, achievements of Nobel laureates inaugurated in Mohali

An exhibition highlighting how Nobel laureates made the world a better place, was inaugurated here on Wednesday. The exhibition is part of the world premiere of the third edition of Nobel Prize Series India-2019, a three-day programme that will also take place in Ludhiana and Delhi.

Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu along with Nobel Laureates Serge Haroche, who won the prize for Physics in 2012, and Kailash Satyarthi, recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, and Juleen Zierath, a professor of clinical integrative physiology who is a member of the Nobel Committee at Karolinska lnstitute in Sweden inaugurated the travelling exhibition 'For the greatest benefit to humankind'. According to a statement issued here, the exhibition is showcasing discoveries and achievements that have saved lives, fed humanity, connected people and protected the planet.

"Humanity today face many challenges, be it with regard to global warming, food shortages, illness or conflicts. The history of the Nobel Prize tells us that there is a way forward – science, literature and peace efforts are capable of improving and changing the world. "I hope many school children and teachers in the area will be able to visit the exhibition. We want to convey a message of inspiration to the younger generation through our exhibition and show that it is possible to create a better world," Director of Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Erika Lanner, was quoted as saying in the statement.

On this occasion, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said, "The world premiere of Nobel Prize Museum's new exhibition in Punjab as part of Nobel Prize Series India 2019, gives our teachers and students a unique opportunity to learn about world-changing inventions and the journey associated with them."

