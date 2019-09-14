International Development News
Turkey: Earthquake hits Ankara, nearby cities; no reports of damage yet

A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has shaken Turkish capital Ankara and nearby cities.

Updated: 14-09-2019 12:50 IST
Two earthquakes with magnitudes around 5 have shaken central Turkey, according to real-time earthquake monitor EMSC. Felt reports are from the capital Ankara and neighboring provinces.

The epicenter of the quakes was Cankiri district, 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of Ankara, at the depth of 13.66 and 4.13 kilometers, according to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD).

There have been no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

