India reiterates commitment to protect Ozone layer: Javadekar

The Centre on Monday reiterated India's commitment to protecting the Ozone layer on 25th World Ozone Day. Ozone layer is a shield of earth's stratosphere which absorbs sun's ultraviolet radiations.

"On the occasion of the 25th World Ozone Day, India reiterates its commitment to protect the Ozone layer," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a series of tweets. "The World Ozone Day 2019 is being celebrated globally with the theme '32 Years and Healing'. It reminds us that we must keep up the momentum for ensuring the continued protection of the stratospheric Ozone layer."

Javadekar also tweeted that India has become one of the first countries to launch a comprehensive cooling action plan. "Recently, India became one of the first countries in the world with the launch a comprehensive cooling action plan which has a long-term vision to address the cooling requirement across sectors such as residential and commercial buildings, cold-chain, refrigeration, transport & industries," he said.

According to the air quality index (AQI), released recently by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ozone is emerging as a dominant pollutant along with particulate matter, especially in Delhi and NCR areas.

