Framework released for assessing climate change risks in Aotearoa

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today released the framework for assessing climate change risks in Aotearoa.

The framework is for the upcoming National Climate Change Risk Assessment (NCCRA) and will inform climate change adaptation and mitigation opportunities so Aotearoa is resilient and prepared.

"We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires, and storms. This framework is an acknowledgment that we must start adapting", James Shaw said today.

"The framework will enable a broad range of risks to be compared and evaluated in terms of their nature, severity, and urgency.

"With the release of the framework, we are now progressing work on the first Risk Assessment, to ensure this important work is not delayed whilst we wait for the Zero Carbon Bill to pass.

"This work is critical to set Aotearoa up to be able to respond to climate change as a nation," James Shaw said.

